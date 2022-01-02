Fortaleza faces competition and negotiates loan for Nathan, from Atlético-MG

Fortaleza enters 2022 with the expectation of closing with the last reinforcements in the soccer market aiming at the start of the pre-season, on the next 10th. In search of a guard, the Pici club entered the dispute along with Santos-SP and Fluminense-RJ and negotiates the loan of midfielder Nathan, from Atlético-MG. The information was published by UOL Sport and confirmed by Sports THE PEOPLE.

Tricolor, like the competitors and other teams in the country, had already probed the 25-year-old shipowner, but Galo had signaled that he only wanted to negotiate it definitively. Despite the change in the technical command – Cuca left the position -, the Minas Gerais team changed its position and agreed to give up the athlete for a season.

In light of this, Leão once again marked his position as interested and received the green light from Atlético-MG to settle with Nathan – the same goes for Santos-SP and Fluminense-RJ. The 23 shirt is on vacation and should decide in the coming days which club will defend this year.

Revealed by Athletico-PR, Nathan was bought by Chelsea, from England, and passed by Vitesse, from Holland, Amiens, from France, and Belenenses, from Portugal, before returning to Brazil, in 2018, to defend Rooster. The club from Minas Gerais paid BRL 18 million to the English to buy the player in 2018 and signed a contract until June 2024.

In the last season, in which the team from Belo Horizonte won the Campeonato Mineiro, the Copa do Brasil and the Campeonato Brasileiro, Nathan played 39 matches, scored three goals and gave three assists.

