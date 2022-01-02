Fortaleza negotiates loan from Nathan, from Atlético/MG – Played

After announcing seven reinforcements for 2022, Fortaleza remains active in the market to continue reinforcing the team. And Tricolor de Aço is negotiating with Atlético/MG the loan of midfielder Nathan. The information was published by GE and confirmed by Diário do Nordeste.

But to have the Brazilian champion’s midfielder, Leão will have to overcome a triple competition: from Santos, Fluminense and América/MG, who also show interest in the athlete, who would be loaned for a year due to competition in the Minas Gerais team. The team from São Paulo, in fact, has already signaled to spend R$ 1 million for the loan and pay the player’s full salary, according to the GE.

One of the trump cards of Tricolor de Aço is to be guaranteed in the group stage of the Libertadores, while Flu and América are in the preliminary stage and Santos in the Sudamericana.

in 2021

Nathan is on vacation in Santa Catarina and will define his future soon. He was a large part of Galo’s reserve season, he played in 39 games (6 as a starter), with three goals and three assists. He was champion of Minas Gerais, Brazil Cup and Brasileirão for Galo.

Career Revealed by Athletico/PR, Nathan was sold to Chelsea, England, for 7 million euros (BRL 23 million at the price at the time) in 2015, but he was always loaned by the English team to Vitesse, from Holland, and to Belenenses , from Portugal.

In 2018, he returned to Brazil to play for Galo, also on loan and was bought by the club at the request of coach Jorge Sampaoli in 2020 for 3 million euros.