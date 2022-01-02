Four people are stabbed during New Year’s Eve in Copacabana

According to the city of Rio de Janeiro, four people were stabbed during the New Year’s Eve party in Copacabana. One of the incidents happened in a trawler during the fireworks display, the other around 11:00 pm, on the beach. A third man reacted to a robbery and was also stabbed, in addition to a Colombian tourist who was hit in the face during the upset. The information is from the Municipal Health Department.

Also according to SMS, two people are in serious condition. One of them was transferred to Hospital Souza Aguiar, in the Center, and the other to Hospital Miguel Couto, in Gávea.

The man who reacted to a robbery gave a statement but declined to be identified. He took the blow trying to retrieve his mother’s phone, which had been stolen.

“He (criminal) took her cell phone, I jumped on him, but he had already given it to someone else and then he stabbed me,” said the victim, who had at least two puncture wounds in his right shoulder. He was seen at the medical post of the Municipal Health Department and then released.

According to the Military Police, the three medical posts of the Municipal Secretariat in Copacabana carried out, until 2:00 am this Saturday, 99 consultations. Most cases were due to minor trauma or alcohol intoxication. There is still no further information on the health status of other victims.

With information from G1 and Extra.

