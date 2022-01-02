France has 874 cars burned at the turn of the New Year

FRANCE — A total of 874 cars were set on fire during France’s New Year’s Eve celebrations, police said. Car burning has become an annual event in the French suburbs since the 2005 riots in several cities. However, the Ministry of Interior said the number is much lower than in 2019, due to coronavirus-related restrictions in place.

Authorities also reported an increase in the number of people detained.

About 95,000 police were deployed during the New Year celebrations, reported the French media — including 32,000 firefighters and security personnel. In Paris, where masks were made mandatory again, 779 people were fined for not wearing a mask.

In 2019, 1,316 cars were set on fire, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Interior on Saturday. However, more people were taken in for questioning than in previous years, with 441 compared to 376 in 2019.

There is no information on cars burned on New Year’s 2020 because the second national quarantine was in effect, before the vaccination campaign.

The practice of burning cars supposedly began among young people, often in poor neighborhoods, in the 1990s, in the region around Strasbourg in eastern France.

And it was in Strasbourg that 31 people were detained for questioning after vehicles and garbage cans caught fire. Six of those questioned were minors who violated the curfew, while the rest were linked to an alleged arson, according to regional authorities, who also confirmed that four police officers suffered minor injuries.

Despite restrictions on coronaviruses in the Yonne department of central France, authorities said an illegal party with 1,500 people was still underway on Saturday at noon local time, with police forces on the ground trying to control the situation. . An investigation will be opened for “illegally organizing a festive music gathering,” the statement added.