France has 874 cars burned in celebration of the new year

FRANCE — A total of 874 cars were set on fire during New Year’s Eve celebrations in France, police said. Car burning has effectively become an annual event in French suburbs since the 2005 riots in several cities. However, the Ministry of Interior said the number is much lower than in 2019, due to coronavirus-related restrictions in place.

Authorities also reported an increase in the number of people arrested and detained.

Some 95,000 police and gendarmes were mobilized during the recent New Year’s celebrations, reported the French media – including 32,000 firefighters and security personnel. In Paris, where masks were made mandatory again, 779 people were fined for not wearing a mask.

But with coronavirus-related restrictions in place, that number is lower than in previous years, according to Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin.

A total of 1,316 cars were set on fire in 2019, according to a press release issued by the Ministry of Interior on Saturday. However, more people were taken in for questioning than in previous years, with 441 compared to 376 in 2019.

There is no information on cars burned last year because of a national roadblock in 2020 during the coronavirus pandemic.

Like many countries, France sees cars on fire throughout the year for many reasons, including gangs hiding clues to their crimes and people making false insurance claims. But car burning has taken a new step in France by becoming a way to mark the arrival of the New Year. The practice supposedly began in earnest among young people – often in poor neighborhoods – in the 1990s, in the region around Strasbourg in eastern France.

And it was in Strasbourg that 31 people were detained for questioning after vehicles and garbage cans caught fire. Six of those questioned were minors who violated the curfew, while the rest were linked to an alleged arson, according to authorities in Strasbourg, who also confirmed that four police officers suffered minor injuries.

Despite restrictions on coronaviruses in the Yonne department of central France, authorities said an illegal party with 1,500 people was still underway on Saturday at noon local time, with police forces on the ground trying to control the situation. , authorities said in a statement.

An investigation will be opened for “illegally organizing a festive music gathering,” the statement added.