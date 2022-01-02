From bricklayer’s assistant to the SP Cup: Rwan overcomes difficulties and turns Santos’ bet on the tournament | saints

Playing the Copa São Paulo is a goal for many young players who see the competition as a chance to stand out and pursue greater goals in their careers. For Rwan, highlight of the under-20 team in the saints , the tournament became an opportunity to live a dream.

At just 20 years old, the athlete already has a history of overcoming difficulties within the sport. He started early to fight for his dream of becoming a professional player, faced difficulties and almost gave up everything when the pandemic came. Today, after an outstanding season at the Peixe base, being the team’s top scorer in the category’s competitions, he sees the chance of his life at the club.

– For everything I went through, I knew it was time to enjoy. It was my moment. I had to give it my all. I’ve been through so many things and now all I wanted to do was play. I managed to play well. In the under-23 I was top scorer in the competition. In the sub-20 also, Paulista and Brasileiro. I managed to stand out, make great games. I’m living a dream. Arrive in Santos, live this shirt. Every day I make this dream come true. I wake up and I appreciate it. Just by joining the CT, I feel fulfilled. Train at a club where idols have gone. Pele, Neymar. Being there witnessing this moment is gratifying.

Rwan during Santos training — Photo: Pedro Ernesto Guerra Azevedo/Santos FC

Rwan started playing ball at age six, still on the streets of Recife, where he was born. A cousin, Sonildo, took him to train at a soccer school and got the striker’s first chance at a professional club, Náutico.

However, as a child, he faced difficulties in being able to train at Timbu. Rwan needed to cross the entire capital of Pernambuco to reach the club. In addition, the family did not have much financial condition, and Náutico did not offer any allowance.

– It was complicated. I lived in the South Zone of Recife, and Náutico was in the North Zone. Sometimes I didn’t have money for tickets, for food. I even asked the driver (of the bus) to open the back door so as not to pay the ticket. It was a difficult time for me. Sometimes there was a ticket to go, but there was nothing to eat on the way back. At Náutico I did not receive any assistance. I had the money to buy popcorn or water. You couldn’t buy both. I had to choose. But it’s part of overcoming. Thank God it passed and today I’m here.

Rwan celebrates Santos U-20 goal — Photo: Pedro Ernesto Guerra Azevedo/Santos FC

Things got better when the player switched from Náutico to Sport. In Leão, in addition to stipends, the club was closer to home. There, he started to compete in championships and decided that he would be a professional football player.

For Sport, he was state champion in the U-17 and gained prominence in other competitions. The performances aroused the attention of Figueirense. In Santa Catarina, in the first experience away from home, at age 16, more difficulties. Bureaucratic problems prevented him from signing a contract, and he spent nine months just training.

– I had to adapt to the weather. In Recife it was really hot, and there it was cold (laughs). It was difficult for me, especially at the beginning. He lived in the clubhouse under the bleachers. The distance from the family also mattered. First time away. It was difficult. I am attached to my brothers, my parents. And spend almost a year without playing, without a contract. But it’s something that makes us strong. It makes you want more and believe so you don’t get shaken and give up on our dreams.

With no chance at Figueirense, Rwan accepted a proposal from Flamengo de Guarulhos to keep his dream of being a football player. There, in 2019, he managed to stand out in the Paulista U-20 Championship. As a result, he had good performances in the São Paulo Junior Soccer Cup in 2020.

However, the Covid-19 pandemic came, and grassroots football stopped. The player returned to Recife. There he stayed from March until September. He started to help his father, who is a bricklayer, and saw the dream of playing football go away. But everything changed when the invitation from Santos to perform a test came.

– When the call came and I found out about the opportunity to test at Santos, I was in the pandemic, at home. A difficult time because I was getting old, I was getting a little old. I started working with my father, who is a bricklayer. Many people told me to give up. But it was my dream, my family’s. I spent so much time plotting this, to arrive now, let’s see, and give up? No. I started going to the beach to train, alone, to do what I could to get here well.

Rwan performed a test in the U-20 and was approved by the then coach Rodrigo Chipp, with whom he had already worked at Figueirense. However, the agreement still depended on a new approval, now, in the sub-23.

– It took weeks and I thought: “Wow, more difficulty, it had to be with me (laughs)”. But I continued, I did well and they approved of me. And right after that came the issue of the transfer ban (Fifa’s ban on registering players), without being able to play. Even more difficult (laughs). I kept working. I knew my moment would come and thank God it did. I managed to have a good season.

In his first season with Santos, he was the team’s top scorer in practically everything he played. In the under-20, there were 18 games and 13 goals, in addition to three assists. In the under-23, another 11 matches and three goals. The good performance made the Alvinegro disburse BRL 700 thousand to obtain 70% of the athlete’s economic rights.

Now, he is focused on a good performance in the São Paulo Cup, who knows, in the future, to call the attention of coach Fábio Carille.

– It will be all due to merit. I can’t think that, for having a good season here (in the under-20), I have to be there (in the pros). I will always be proving this to myself, to anyone who believes in me, whoever thinks I have to be there. This Copa São Paulo will be another challenge. I hope to have a good competition, and God willing I will be with the professional cast in the future.

For the Santos fan who doesn’t know him yet, Rwan describes himself as a 9 shirt, but who can also act as a 10 shirt, entering the area.

– I arrived playing as shirt 9. I’m originally a shirt 9. But I’ve played for Sport as shirt 10. I have this facility to float between the lines. I have this versatility. I’m a fast attacking guy, I’m strong, I’m a good header. I hope to do a good job in the Copa São Paulo. Lately I’m training like 10, but always stepping into the area, like a second striker.

There are two inspirations in football: Neymar and Cristiano Ronaldo.

– They are two references in football. Neymar for his style of play, that Brazilian style. And Cristiano Ronaldo for his dedication, for the focus he has and the athlete he is. These are guys I admire a lot.

Rwan during Santos U-20 training — Photo: Pedro Ernesto Guerra Azevedo/Santos FC

In his personal life, Rwan lives closely “with the enemy”. He is dating defender Thaís Regina, from São Paulo. They met in Recife, still in the pandemic, on footvolley courts.

– We started to get to know each other, but she was going to come here. When soccer returned, she would come to São Paulo. And I learned that I would have the opportunity to test at Santos. When I came I was so damn happy. To be close. We started dating and we’re still there today.

The attacker confesses to having tried to recruit his girlfriend to defend the Vila Mermaids, but without success. According to him, the relationship also helps the couple to develop in their professional life.

– I’ve already told her a lot to come here (laughs). But I can’t get control of it. It’s always that rivalry, right? I say that Santos is bigger than São Paulo, she plays with me too. It’s a healthy thing. We talked a lot. We are athletes, we help each other a lot to stay focused, training well. That is good.

Now, in a direct confrontation, Rwan guarantees: despite the girlfriend being a good defender, in this duel, Santos wins.

– I think I win, huh (laughs). Of course she arrives firmly, she is a defender. I think I win.