From Faustão to Huck: Brazilian TV enters 2022 seeking renewal

For TV fans, 2021 will be remembered as the year of change. Faust Silva left Globo, Luciano Huck took over the sundays and Marcos Mion, dismissed without further explanation by Record, inherited Saturdays. James Leifert it is no longer part of the staff of the leading broadcaster either. Thaddeus Schmidt, replaced by Maju Coutinho at Fantástico, it’s who will answer for the BBB 2022. The crisis set in SBT, and Silvio Santos he was more absent than ever, while the Band, which made a deal with Faustão, promises advances.

The chair dance gains a new rhythm after the turn for 2022. On the next 17th, Faustão na Band arrives in the video. The format that consecrated it on Sundays becomes daily, always from 8:30 pm to 10:30 pm. For the journey, the presenter will have the help of Anne Lottermann, also former Globo, and other special reporters. With Fausto Silva, the Band will finally say goodbye to RR Soares’ telecult, which filled the vault, but harmed the audience. There are movements to optimize the indexes of other time slots, such as the Melhor da Tarde de Catia Fonseca, now all national.

The channel intends to take points from Record and SBT. The first, with no major movements at the beginning of the year, except for the state championships on days and times known by the Globo audience. The matches, perhaps, boost Hora do Faro, which only faced eliana on an equal footing when he had the help of The farm. By the way, Sunday and Mexican soap operas are saving the SBT crop, which reaped the “fruits” of the years of self-indulgence in this “post-pandemic”. The station seems to suffer from the distance from the owner.

It is not known if it was Silvio’s work or not, but on the next 10th, a new version of SBT Notícias will be launched. Darlisson Dutra will be in front of the newspaper, at 12:00 pm with the transfer of Vem Pra Cá, towards extinction, to 4:30 pm; the promise is something far removed from the First Impact cop. The big news is really on account of if they leave us, Televisa title promised for 22h, now allocated at 18:30h, following Te Dou a Vida. The release of the serial is scheduled for the 17th, just like Fausto Silva and the BBB with Tadeu Schmidt.

While the ex-Fantástico imposes his style on reality, Huck will try to modify Domingão, still without an identity. New paintings will occupy the screen, seeking to dispel the impression that his arrival on Sundays was just a “patch”, as it seemed with the maintenance of productions linked to the former commander and the Caldeirão, which will also undergo changes, as Marcos Mion he was seen only as the “interim captain” of the Saturday ship. Still, the unpublished beyond the illusion, Face and Courage and wetland, all with a mission to pack their track numbers.

2022, as it turns out, promises!