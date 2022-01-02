Galo makes official hiring of Ademir, ex-America

Ademir, one of those directly responsible not only for the permanence of América in the elite of Brazilian football, but also for the club’s vacancy in the Libertadores, was made official as a new reinforcement for Galo this Saturday (1).

In a publication on Atlético’s official network, the information is that Fumacinha signed a contract until December 2024 and became the first reinforcement for the 2022 season.

“Ademir is at home! One of the highlights of Brazilian football last season, the striker is Galo’s first reinforcement for 2022! Ademir’s contract runs until December 2024. Welcome, Fumacinha!”, posted the club.

The deal between Atlético and Ademir was already certain, as the striker had signed a pre-contract with the club six months ago, as he did not agree to renew with Coelho.

Even aware of this, the player and America kept the contract until the last day of last year, as they understood that it would be beneficial for both to stay, as proved by the athlete’s performance on the field.

In Brasileirão, Ademir scored 13 of Coelho’s 41 goals in the competition and finished fourth in the list of goalscorers.

