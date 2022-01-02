Galo starts negotiations with Portuguese coach Carlos Carvalhal, says radio

Looking for a new coach, Galo would have started negotiating with Portuguese Carlos Carvalhal this weekend. The information was released this Saturday night (1st) by journalist Cláudio Rezende from Itatiaia radio station.

According to the journalist’s findings, the coach who currently runs Braga, from Portugal, would be the B alvinegro plan if the club does not reach an agreement with Jorge Jesus. Also according to reporter Cláudio Rezende, Galo’s board maintains conversations with the two coaches.

According to the Portuguese website “A Bola”, Carvalhal’s fine in case of breach of contract with Braga would be 2.5 million euros. The same portal reports that Flamengo would have sounded out the coach in December 2021, when the Rio board was still looking for a replacement for Renato Gaúcho.

The team led by Carvalhal occupies 4th place in the Portuguese Championship. The coach is 55 years old and is on his second spell at Braga.

Carvalhal began his career as a football coach in 1988, at Espinho club, where he played for the last time as a player. The technician has a total of 18 jobs in Portugal, England, Turguia and Greece.

He won the Portuguese League with Vitória de Setúbal in the 2007/2008 season, but began to arouse greater market interest with his recent work with Swansea, Rio Ave and Braga.

