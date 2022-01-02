Gasoline price drops 1.7% and becomes cheaper at gas station pumps across the country

Values ​​range from R$6.70 to R$6.90; in São Paulo, 20 were reduced from November 28 to December 4

Roberto Gardinalli/Futura Press/Estadão Content – 10/26/2021 SP – INCREASE-FUEL-LIMEIRA – GENERAL – Fuel pumps in Limeira (SP). This Tuesday (26th) afternoon, the price of gasoline exceeded R$ 6, with the average price in the city being R$ 6.39 per liter. 10/26/2021 – Photo: ROBERTO GARDENALLI/FUTURA PRESS/FUTURA PRESS/ESTADÃO CONTENT



In the last four weeks, the gas price it dropped 1.7% and became cheaper at the pumps at gas stations throughout Brazil. In some regions of the country, the reduction reached 1.4%. the data of Oil National Agency (ANP) also show that the average per liter of gasoline remains high. Values ​​range from R$6.70 to R$6.90. In Paraná, the consumer finds the lowest price in Brazil, around R$ 6.00 per liter. The partial drop in gasoline prices has been driven by the price of ethanol, which has also dropped over the past few weeks. In addition, the governors of several states are studying lowering the price of the ICMS rate, which increases the price of fuel and directly impacts the consumer’s pocket. Rio de Janeiro has the highest price in the country, regular gasoline costs R$7.90, and additives exceed R$8.00. According to the ANP, between November 28th and December 4th, in the state of São Paulo, the price of gasoline dropped about 20 cents at service stations. In Rio Grande do Sul, Governor Eduardo Leite (PSDB) intends to further lower the ICMS and the reduction may reflect on the final price at the pumps. With a reduction of 44 cents. The rates for gasoline and alcohol drop from 30% to 25% in the state.

*With information from reporter Maicon Mendes