Gasoline prices give relief at the end of 2021 and reach R$ 6.35 in Fortaleza

One of the villains of inflation in 2021, the price of gasoline gave a truce in the last days of 2021. PEOPLE visited some parts of the city on 12/31 and can observe a variation between R$ 6.35 and R$ 6.85.

On this last day of the year, many stations displayed promotion boards. At most gas stations along the BR-116 towards the Interior, the most popular price was R$ 6.45.

The National Petroleum Agency (ANP) pointed out, in a survey released on 12/27, a drop of 1.3% in the average price of regular gasoline in Ceará in the space of a week. The reduction takes place in the comparison between the periods from 12th to 18th and from 19th to 25th of December.

It is worth remembering that on the 15th of last month, Petrobras had readjusted by R$ 0.10 downwards the average value of the liter of fuel sold to distributors. At the end of last week, regular gasoline could be found in Ceará with an average price of R$ 6.82 per liter, compared to R$ 6.91 per liter verified in the immediately previous 7 days.

In comparison with the last week of November, the reduction in the value of regular gasoline in Ceará was even greater: 1.8%, reaching an average price of R$ 6.95 per liter.

Alan Magno collaborated

