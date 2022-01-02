Gloria Groove looks back on her career as a voice actor and talks about famous characters; watch video | High hours

A remarkable voice! Gloria Groove lent her bass and treble to live characters on TV and in theaters. On stage at Altas Horas, the singer drag queen talked about a career in voice acting. Watch video!

“Career since childhood and until now, I only really stopped last year. I lived some very remarkable characters like Aladdin’s voice in the last Disney movie. I also did Power Rangers: Megaforce. I was Jake, Black Power Ranger. It was a lot of fun and I learned a lot from the actors!”

“I matured as an artist and as a person. Being the spokesperson for a generation of drag queens is a great honor”

To the gshow, she spoke about the family’s influence – the mother is the backing vocalist for Raça Negra, the aunt is a singer, the grandfather is a pianist, the grandmother is a circus.

“My family loves everything that involves my work. My husband has a degree in visual arts. I’m part of the fifth generation of artists in the family, so everyone at home has a passion for showbiz.”