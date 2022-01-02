Government estimates R$ 180 billion in investments in railways with ProTrilhos

BRASÍLIA — The Ministry of Infrastructure (Minfra) estimates that investments of R$ 180 billion will be made in the country thanks to the new legal framework for the railways, sanctioned on the 23rd, called Pro Trilhos. The expectation is that, with these resources, an additional 15 thousand kilometers of private railways will be built.

According to a balance made by the agency, 64 applications were submitted to the federal government. Among these, there are 60 orders for the installation of railway lines and another four for the installation of railway yards.

The proposals were filed by 22 different companies and have 16 units of the Federation as origin and destination: Minas Gerais, Espírito Santo, São Paulo, Paraná, Santa Catarina, Mato Grosso, Mato Grosso do Sul, Federal District, Goiás, Maranhão, Pernambuco, Piauí, Bahia, Tocantins, Pará and Roraima.

According to Minfra, the mark achieved today by Pro Trilhos represents 50% of the entire national rail network, which currently covers around 30 thousand km. Private investments for the execution of new authorized railways add up to 23 times the portfolio’s budget in 2021 — which takes care not only of the railways, but of all federal transport infrastructure assets, including ports, airports, highways and waterways.

One of the great attractions of the new framework is the possibility of exploring the sector through authorization, and no longer just through bidding. Through this model, the State allows private companies to invest in projects without having to submit to prior conditions, such as location and extension. In return, they assume the risk of the transaction.

In addition, companies in sectors such as mining and agribusiness will be able to invest in just one stretch of the railway. In other words, you won’t have to take care of the entire journey.

Lower shipping cost

According to Elisângela Pereira Lopes, technical advisor to the Confederation of Agriculture and Livestock of Brazil (CNA), the new milestone will increase the supply of rail transport and ensure competitiveness or intermodality between modes of transport. The legislation, he added, will guarantee legal certainty so that the requirements for the installation of new railway lines can be fulfilled.

Elisângela cited benefits estimated by the Ministry of Infrastructure: reduction in freight costs of up to R$1.7 billion per year; expansion of fleet capacity by 40% over the next three years; 30% growth in coastal shipping; and exemption from investments in port terminals and railways.

— This represents a lower cost for the transport of agricultural products — he emphasized.

Frederico Favacho, a partner at Santos Neto Advogados, believes that Brazilian agribusiness hopes that the new framework will really unlock the projects for expanding the railway network. This would make prices even more competitive. commodities agricultural products, generating greater profitability for producers.

— The measure may also result in a reduction in diesel consumption and, consequently, in carbon dioxide emissions — completed Favacho.