Government Reduces Income Tax on Aircraft Rentals

A Provisional Measure published this Friday in the Official Gazette of the Union reduces the rates levied on the IRRF on leasing (rental) of aircraft and engines as of January 1, 2022.





The reduction will have the maximum duration allowed by law, that is, five years. The measure directly benefits airlines, indirectly impacting the entire tourism production chain and ensuring the permanence of thousands of jobs.

The IRRF (Withholding Income Tax) rate on aircraft leasing will be reduced from 15% to zero in the next two years. From 2024 onwards, the rates will gradually increase by 1% per year. That is, it will be 1% in 2024, 2% in 2025 and 3% in 2026.

“This achievement closes with a golden key a year marked by challenges, but also by victories that have ensured the resumption of tourist activities across the country. This was only possible thanks to work in synergy with the Ministries of Infrastructure and Economy and the undeniable support of President Bolsonaro, who believes in and supports tourism. I couldn’t be more confident with the year ahead”, celebrated the minister of Tourism, Gilson Machado Neto.

The MP reduces the operating costs of the airline sector, contributing to the maintenance of companies and jobs in the tourism sector and to the recovery of tourism. According to the Brazilian Association of Airlines (ABEAR), the measure will allow for the permanence of 95.4 thousand jobs; the maintenance of salaries in the order of R$2.8 billion; and the injection of R$6.2 billion into the Brazilian GDP.

“We would like to thank ministers Gilson Machado, Tarcísio de Freitas and Paulo Guedes, who together with their teams fought incessantly for this measure that keeps Brazil aligned with the international market, helping aviation to remain competitive, allowing for a favorable business environment for the recovery of the sector and tourism in 2022”, highlighted Eduardo Sanovicz, president of the Brazilian Association of Airline Companies (ABEAR).

Currently, airlines pay 15% of the IRRF on aircraft leasing. This rate is charged in the event of payment, credit, delivery, employment or remittance, by a source located in the Country, to a legal entity domiciled abroad, as consideration for the leasing of aircraft or engines for aircraft, entered into by a company of regular public air transport, passenger or cargo.

By the Communication Department of the Ministry of Tourism



