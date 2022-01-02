Grêmio’s debut at Copa São Paulo will be in front of Mixto

Vice-champion of the last edition of the São Paulo Football Junior Cup, still in 2020, since in 2021 the tournament was canceled due to the pandemic, Grêmio will start this Sunday the preparation to face the main youth competition in Brazil. The debut of Tricolor, scheduled for Monday, at 7:30 pm, will be in front of Mixto, from Mato Grosso.

After the trip, made this Saturday to the city of Jaú, coach Luís Eduardo’s team will do the first job on São Paulo soil before the first game. Grêmio is still chasing the unprecedented title of Copinha.

Although the regulation authorizes the use of athletes born from 2001, the Tricolor will take players born between the years 2002 and 2005. The average age of the players is almost 19 years old. Grêmio will also face Castanhal and XV de Jaú in their group. The remaining clashes were scheduled for Thursday and Sunday of the next weekend.

Entries List

Goalkeepers:

Arthur Coneglian, Marcao, Ricardo and Thiago Beltrame

Defenders:

Ary Garcia, Gustavo Marins, Gustavo Martins, João Pedro and Paulo Henrique

Sides:

Cuiabano (LE), Lucas Kawan (LD), Vidmar (LE) and Thalyson (LD)

Midfielders:

Gabriel Silva, Hiago, Kaká, Lustosa, Pedro Cuiabá, Robert, Ronald and Velasco





Attackers:

Arthur Viana, Kauan Kelvin, Kevin, Messias Teixeira, Nathan, Pedro Clemente, Ronald Barcellos, Rubens and Zinho