Grey’s Anatomy leaves Netflix; know where to see the series

Grey’s Anatomy left the catalog of Netflix last Friday, December 31st, to the dismay of many fans. But don’t worry: you can still see it on other streaming platforms.

17 seasons of the series are available on Amazon Prime Video, at the Globoplay and in the Star+, Disney’s streaming service. The 18th year of the plot, currently airing in the United States, will arrive here from January 25th, on the Sony channel. The episodes will air weekly at 9 pm on Tuesdays.

There is no date forecast for the 18th season to reach streaming services.

Started in 2005, Grey’s Anatomy follows the routine of a group of doctors at the hospital Gray Sloan Memorial. Created by Shonda Rhimes, the series has had more than 360 episodes and is known for killing beloved characters of the public in great tragedies. Until now, the production has already shown the death of doctors in shootings, being run over, plane accidents, bomb explosions, among other misfortunes.

