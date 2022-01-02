Happy New Year with brazilian music that stirs fans

The Corinthians fans were excited by a post by Edinson Cavani. The Uruguayan striker posted on social media, during his New Year’s Eve party, a video in a story posted on Instagram, with ‘Happy New Year’ votes. In the background, a Brazilian song ‘Morango do Nordeste’, released in 2000 by the group Karametade, plays a huge success in Uruguay as well.







Cavani has scored just two goals this season for Manchester United Photo: Mark Cosgrove

Many fans are interpreting it as an “indirect” from the attacker. The board of alvinegra has already expressed interest in removing the player from Manchester United, who from this Saturday, 1st, can already sign a pre-contract with any other team, since his contract ends at the end of June. He will be able to transfer in July without cost of economic right to the club that hires him.

The player’s social networks have been invaded by Corinthians since the club showed interest in signing him, in recent weeks. In the most recent publication, also a reference to the New Year, most of the more than 11,000 comments are from Brazilians.

“Come be happy at Corinthians,” said one fan. “It will be announced soon,” wrote another. And there were even those who noticed Brazilian music and saw a possible sign of a transfer from the center forward.

At 34, he still has a market in Europe, also arouses the interest of Barcelona and may not even leave Manchester United now, after all, he has a contract until June. An early departure from Manchester United is also not ruled out. For this, however, an agreement with the English club is necessary, which may involve the payment of financial compensation.

Harmed by an injury, Cavani played 13 games and scored just two goals.

The board expects a definition in the coming weeks, during the European transfer window.