Harry Potter Back at Hogwarts: Emma Watson Says It Was “Scary” Kissing Rupert Grint – Movie News

Harry Potter cast reunited after 20 years to remember the production of the saga. Emma Watson played with Rupert Grint and says Ron and Hermione’s kiss was horrifying.

Exactly 20 years after Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone opened in theaters to mark the lives of an entire generation, Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint joined several of their co-stars to reminisce about the old days. The actors and crew who brought the wizard’s magical world to the screen are in the special of HBO Max Harry Potter Back at Hogwarts and the actress who played Hermione talked about the romance that lived on screen.

In the most classic “opposites attract” style, Ron and Hermione were the most couple shipped of Harry Potter and the long-awaited kiss between the two came out only at the very end of the saga, after the pair managed to destroy one of the last horcruxes of Voldemort (Ralph Fiennes) in The Deathly Hallows – Part 2. And the word that Emma Watson used to define the experience was “horrifying”.





“Kissing was the most horrifying thing we had to go through,” said the actress, recalling the nervousness of making a romantic scene with her friend. “We just kept laughing and I was afraid we wouldn’t be able to do the scene because we couldn’t take it seriously”, explained the actress. Our eternal Harry Potter also confessed that he didn’t go easy on the two of them back then.

“I didn’t make it easy because I was being a dick in this situation, saying ‘I’m going to show up on set to see you guys kiss’,” he revealed. Daniel Radcliffe. Emma and Rupert joked that the protagonist wasn’t the only one to pick on the two of them and that everyone wanted to be in the studio during the recordings. Apparently, Ron’s interpreter didn’t find it very easy to kiss his friend either.





“I knew I would need to take the initiative to make this scene happen because Rupert wasn’t going. So I had to throw myself,” said Emma. “I just saw your face getting closer,” recalled the actor, who most recently hit M. Knight Shyamalan’s Servant series for Apple+. “Kissing Rupert was one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to do. It felt so wrong on all levels because the three of us were so much brothers,” added Emma.

Harry Potter Cast: How to watch the reunion?

Harry Potter Back at Hogwarts premiere in January 1st on HBO Max. The exclusive streaming production celebrates 20 years of the film franchise and, following the success of the Friends meeting, displays behind-the-scenes footage and team testimonials about the adaptations of JK Rowling’s work, which, after controversial statements on social media, hardly ever appeared on the special.