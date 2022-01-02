“Harry Potter” special reveals that Emma Watson thought of leaving the franchise







Photo: Disclosure/Warner Bros. / Modern Popcorn

The special “Harry Potter: Back at Hogwarts”, released this Saturday (1/1) on HBO Max featured a revelation by actress Emma Watson. During a conversation with colleagues Rupert Grint and Daniel Radcliffe, the interpreter of the little witch Hermione Granger said that she even considered abandoning the franchise during the production of the films.

“I think I was scared. I don’t know if you’ve ever felt like you’ve reached a tipping point where you think, ‘This is kind of forever now,'” the actress said, referring to the period when she thought about to give up.

The revelation gained context from director David Yates, who commented on the atmosphere of the production when he was hired to take over the franchise in the fifth feature, “Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix”, in 2007.

“When I started, something that [o produtor] and the studio spoke to me was that Emma wasn’t sure she wanted to go back and do another ‘Potter,'” Yates said.

Actor Tom Felton, interpreter of Draco Malfoy, added: “People definitely forget what she assumed and how gracefully she did it,” he said. “Dan [Radcliffe] and Rupert [Grint], they had each other. I had my friends, whereas Emma wasn’t just younger than everyone else, she was alone.”

The actress confirmed, “I found an entry in my diary that was like…hmmm. I could see that I felt lonely at times.”

After she shared her feelings, Grint and Radcliffe said they felt the same way.

“I also had similar feelings to Emma, ​​thinking about what life would be like if I quit,” Rupert said of leaving the franchise. “We never really talked about it. I think we were going through it at our own pace. We were kind of in the moment. It just didn’t occur to us that we probably all had similar feelings.”

Harry Potter Daniel Radcliffe agreed with his friends, recalling how difficult it was for young people fresh out of childhood to talk about feelings with their peers.

“We never talked about it in the movies because we were just kids,” Radcliffe said. “As a 14 year old, I would never turn to another 14 year old and be like, ‘Hey, how are you? Like, is everything okay?'”

In the end, Watson attributed his decision to stay in the saga to fans and friendship with fellow cast members. “No one had to convince me to go all the way. The fans genuinely wanted us to succeed, and we all genuinely supported each other. How good is that?”

See below the trailer of the production, already available in streaming.