Health care for DF civil police is validated by Bolsonaro – News

With the overthrow of the veto that guaranteed health insurance to the Federal District’s civil police, President Jair Bolsonaro enacted the passage that ensures the benefit to the category. In May 2021, Congress had approved the MP (Provisional Measure) which, in addition to allowing the PCDF (Civil Police of the Federal District) to reorganize its structure, guaranteed health care to agents and their dependents. The promulgation of the excerpt was published in an extra edition of the Official Gazette (Diário Oficial da União) this Friday (31).

Although health care was approved by the Chamber and the Senate, Bolsonaro vetoed the granting of the benefit on the grounds that it was a violation of public calamity rules, currently in force because of the covid-19 pandemic. “The granting of said benefit, even in an authoritative form, in 2021, violates the provisions of the law, which prohibits the granting, in any capacity, of an advantage, increase, readjustment or adequacy of remuneration to members of power or body, public servants and public and military employees, except when resulting from a final court decision or a legal determination prior to the public calamity”, says the government’s justification.

Last December 17th, the Congressional session included the veto in a block vote, in which other vetoed passages were analyzed at once. Among the other vetoed devices that were recovered by voting in the Legislative was the authorization to readjust the salary floor of community health agents and agents to combat endemic diseases.

The granting of health care was not included in the original text of the MP. The excerpt was included by the rapporteur of the text in Congress, Deputy Luis Miranda (DEM-DF), conditioning the benefit to agents and their dependents to the availability of the DF budget.

The text transformed into law defines the basic organization of the PCDF, allows the governor of the DF to reallocate or transform positions into commission and functions of trust at the request of the general delegate of the corporation, as long as there is no increase in expenses. The law maintained the commissioned positions and trust functions that already existed.