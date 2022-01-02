Health Confirms Over 777 New Cases and Two Covid-19 Deaths

The State Department of Health released this Thursday (30) over 777 confirmed cases and two deaths — referring to the previous months or weeks and do not represent the notification of the last 24 hours — as a result of the infection caused by the new coronavirus. There are adjustments at the end of the text.

Accumulated data from monitoring by Covid-19 show that Paraná has 1,591,090 confirmed cases and 40,663 deaths from the disease.

The confirmed cases reported on this date are December (698), November (3), October (8), September (3), August (3), June (2), May (1), April (1), March ( 1) and January (2) of 2021 and December (20), November (33), October (2) of 2020.

The deaths reported on this date are from December (2) 2021.

ADMITTED – 51 patients with a confirmed diagnosis of Covid-19 are hospitalized in SUS beds (19 in ICU and 32 in clinical beds/ward) and none in private network beds (ICU or clinical beds/ward).

There are another 585 hospitalized patients, 256 in ICU beds and 329 in the ward, awaiting test results. They are in public and private hospital beds and are considered suspected cases of Sars-CoV-2 infection.

DEATHS – Sesa reports the death of two patients. An 86-year-old woman who lived in Coronel Vivida and a 73-year-old woman who lived in Maringá. The deaths occurred on December 17th and 28th, 2021, respectively.

OUTSIDE PARANÁ – Sesa’s monitoring records 6,419 cases of residents outside the state, 224 people died.

Check out the full report by clicking here.

ADJUSTMENTS – Exclusions Report:

33 cases were excluded.

Of this amount, 1 case is from Outside Paraná.

A confirmed case (F,18) on 03/17/2021 in Ibiporã was excluded due to notification error.

A confirmed case (F.25) on 09/04/2020 in Curitiba was excluded due to notification error.

A confirmed case (F.73) on 10/26/2021 in Maringá was excluded due to notification error.

A confirmed case (F.30) on 12/28/2021 in Rolândia was excluded due to notification error.

A confirmed case (F,29) on 17/09/2021 in Fazenda Rio Grande was excluded due to notification error.

A confirmed case (F,60) on 06/07/2021 in Londrina was excluded due to notification error.

A confirmed case (M.45) on 6/15/2021 in Pranchita was excluded due to notification error.

A confirmed case (M.52) on 01/26/2021 in Londrina was excluded due to notification error.

A confirmed case (F,33) on 03/22/2021 in Curitiba was excluded due to notification error.

A confirmed case (F.67) on 03/12/2021 in Jataizinho was excluded due to notification error.

A confirmed case (M.77) on 03/02/2021 in Lapa was excluded due to notification error.

A confirmed case (M.34) on 12/12/2020 in Curitiba was excluded due to notification error.

A confirmed case (M.30) on 02/23/2021 in Almirante Tamandaré was excluded due to notification error.

A confirmed case (F.75) on 01/29/2021 in Lapa was excluded due to notification error.

A confirmed case (M.49) on 12/05/2020 in Arapongas was excluded due to notification error.

A confirmed case (M.30) on 01/07/2021 in Nova Esperança was excluded due to notification error.

A confirmed case (M,16) on 12/09/2020 in Arapongas was excluded due to notification error.

A confirmed case (M.57) on 04/01/2021 in Curitiba was excluded due to notification error.

A confirmed case (F,18) on 12/28/2021 in Londrina was excluded due to notification error.

A confirmed case (F,41) on 12/28/2021 in Ibiporã was excluded due to notification error.

A confirmed case (F.85) on 12/24/2021 in Cianorte was excluded due to notification error.

A confirmed case (M.19) on 12/19/2021 in Ibiporã was excluded due to notification error.

A confirmed case (M.69) on 12/19/2021 in Ibiporã was excluded due to notification error.

A confirmed case (M.61) on 12/20/2021 in Ibiporã was excluded due to notification error.

A confirmed case (M.67) on 12/20/2021 in Ibiporã was excluded due to notification error.

A confirmed case (F,33) on 12/20/2021 in Ibiporã was excluded due to notification error.

A confirmed case (F,15) on 11/22/2021 in Telemaco Borba was excluded due to notification error.

A confirmed case (F.38) on 17/09/2021 in São José dos Pinhais was excluded due to notification error.

A confirmed case (M.46) on 07/23/2021 in Tunas do Paraná was excluded due to notification error.

A confirmed case (M.51) on 06/08/2021 in Curitiba was excluded due to notification error.

A confirmed case (F.72) on 05/09/2021 in Candói was excluded due to notification error.

A confirmed case (M.67) on 15/04/2021 in Aparecida de Goiânia/GO was excluded due to notification error.

A confirmed case (F.86) on 12/13/2021 in Coronel Vivida was excluded due to notification error.

Municipality Corrections Report:

10 cases were fixed.

7 resident cases altered among municipalities in Paraná.

3 cases residing in Paraná changed to Out of State.

A confirmed case (F,28) from Curitiba was corrected for Campo Largo.

A confirmed case (M.38) from Curitiba was corrected for Araucaria.

A confirmed case (M.57) from Pinhais was corrected for Curitiba.

A confirmed case (F,27) of Cianorte was corrected for Formiga/MG.

A confirmed case (M.29) of Mallet was fixed for Cambé.

A confirmed case (F,21) from Altônia was corrected for Itápolis/SP.

A confirmed case (F.53) of Telêmaco Borba was corrected for São Paulo/SP.

A confirmed case (F,28) from Matinhos was corrected for Curitiba.

A confirmed case (M.36) of Araucaria was corrected for Curitiba.

A confirmed case (F,37) of Rondon was corrected for Paraíso do Norte.