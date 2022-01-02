Health Surveillance: 80 tons of food are seized in eight thousand inspections in 2021

The Sanitary Surveillance of Maceió, throughout 2021, carried out an intense inspection work in several commercial establishments in the capital. The mobilization aims to detect as many situations as possible that pose a health risk to the population.

From January to December, eight thousand inspections were carried out in commercial establishments, which resulted in the apprehension of 80 tons of food that had expired, spoiled or were of clandestine origin. Among the products taken out of circulation were beef, cheese, yogurts, pepperoni, which were found in supermarkets, poultry, dairy, bakery, pizzerias, street markets and restaurants.

Establishments such as medical and dental offices, hospitals, veterinary clinics, funeral homes, gyms, hotels, laboratories and pharmacies were also targeted by inspections. In the case of pharmacies, issues such as the absence of a pharmacist, sale of over-the-counter medication and sale of medication for the exclusive use of hospitals were observed.

According to Airton Santos, coordinator of the municipal Sanitary Surveillance, during this year’s actions, 42 establishments that did not have working and hygiene conditions were also closed. “The closed establishments were given a period of 30 days to adapt to sanitary standards and reopen, offering better hygiene conditions. They are reopened after a new inspection by the Surveillance”, he explains.

During this first year, 1,200 complaints of possible health risks made by the population were also dealt with, and 4,000 health licenses were granted to various economic segments.

Approaching the community – In 2021, the Sanitary Surveillance also carried out educational work aimed at getting closer to the population and economic segments of the capital, highlighting the importance of the agency in ensuring public health. The Citizen of Olho Vivo program sought to educate and guide these traders about good health practices through ongoing training. The action had the participation of 4 thousand people and reached 80% of the neighborhoods of Maceió.

“The Health Surveillance is always keeping an eye on and active in all neighborhoods of Maceió. In establishments, inspectors provide the necessary guidelines to traders and observe the state of the food, conservation of machinery, sanitation and sanitary permits, for example. We do not seek to punish at first, but to provide educational guidance, as our aim is to ensure the health of the consumer”, explains Airton Santos, coordinator of Surveillance.

Performance at the end of the year parties – The Sanitary Surveillance of Maceió will also work at the end of the year festivities in Maceió in partnership with the Municipal Department of Community Safety and Social Interaction (Semscs). In private events with a capacity of over 1,000 people, the inspectors of the two bodies will observe issues such as the existence of a Sanitary Permit, the presence of on-site medical teams, the sale of food at parties and compliance with protocols related to Covid-19, such as the requirement of a vaccination card and the carrying out of rapid tests.

Telephone and WhatsApp for Complaints – Maceio residents can contact the Sanitary Surveillance if they observe establishments that are out of sanitary conditions and that pose a risk to the health of the community. Communication can be made via the number 3312-5495, from Monday to Friday, from 7:00 am to 1:00 pm, or via WhastApp (82) 98705-0730, which is open 24 hours a day.