‘Healthy routine is the best prevention against disease’, says Aline Whirley – 12/31/2021

In the last episode of the year of Conexão VivaBem, whose theme was “how to prevent diseases from interfering with your summer”, the presenter Mariana Ferrão was attended by the infectious disease physician Rosana Richtmann and the singer Aline Whirley.

During the chat, Aline, good-humored, said that she usually enjoys trips and trips without suffering from classic problems, such as stomachache and nausea, but says she has no secret or “magic recipe”.

“Today I lead a lifestyle that allows me to be happy and enjoy life without big ‘neuras’, because I like to exercise, run, eat well, drink a lot of water. With time I came to understand that this is prevention”, it says. “And it brings me great well-being”.

Asked if she’s ever been sick during a business trip, the singer says that the most she’s ever felt is a slight sore throat and headache. Unlike her husband, actor Igor Rickli, who has found himself in a bad light on specific occasions: “When we started dating, we took a romantic trip to Argentina, but his throat got so hot that we had to go back. believer that he would have a romantic night,” recalls Aline.

But this was an unusual case. In general, Aline believes that we are complex beings, so a healthy life is the key to preventing or improving health conditions. “We are complete and complex beings, so we have to look at everything very carefully and carefully.”

