High Inflation: Know what will weigh on your pocket in 2022 | Economy

In 2021, Brazilians suffered from inflation that promises to exceed double digits. For 2022, economists’ initial projections point to a more modest rise in prices, but nothing that should represent a great relief to the population’s pocket.

In the last Focus report, by the Central Bank, the economists consulted evaluated that the Broad National Consumer Price Index (IPCA) must have advanced 10.02% in 2021. For 2022, the projection is for a high of 5.03%.

Spending on electricity, rent, property tax, property tax, among others, should erode household budgets in 2022. See more details below:

Even with reservoirs under recovery, the cost of the electricity bill should remain high in 2022.

In November, the technical area of ​​the National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel) calculated that the average tariff adjustment on electricity bills in 2022 should be 21.04%.

Dealing with the worst water crisis in 91 years, the government had to activate thermoelectric plants to guarantee the supply of electricity, which increased the cost of energy production in the country.

VIDEO: how to save on your electricity bill

How to save electricity

A possible increase in the electricity bill, however, it will not necessarily be indicated by the technical area of ​​Aneel. The readjustment will be defined by the agency’s board. The government has also announced that it is studying measures to mitigate the tariff impact in 2022.

It is already known, for example, that the electricity bill of low-income families included in the Social Electricity Tariff will continue to carry the green tariff flag in January. Nothing changes for other consumers, who are still charged under the water scarcity banner, with an extra cost of R$14.20 for every 100 kWh.

Rent is also expected to get more expensive in 2022.

In 2021, the General Price Index – Market (IGP-M) accumulated an increase of 17.78%. The index is calculated monthly by Fundação Getulio Vargas (FGV) and used for the annual readjustment of the rent.

1 of 2 Monthly variation of the IGP-M — Photo: g1 Economy Monthly variation of the IGP-M — Photo: g1 Economy

With the strong rise in the IGP-M, rental contracts should be readjusted upwards throughout the year. What experts say, however, is that there is room to negotiate a milder increase with the property owner given the weak economy.

For 2022, analysts consulted by the Focus report, from the Central Bank, assess that the IGP-M should lose strength and rise 5.49%.

The Motor Vehicle Property Tax (IPVA) will rise in 2022, following the appreciation of new and used cars.

Each state has a different IPVA rate, but all take into account the market value of used vehicles — calculated using the Fipe table — or the purchase invoice, in the case of new vehicles.

Government of SP publishes the IPVA 2022 calendar; see payment dates

Both new and used vehicles rose in price in 2021, which should trigger the IPVA increase.

High vehicle price impacts 2022 IPVA in the states

Several city halls have already announced adjustments to the Urban Property and Land Tax (IPTU).

In São Paulo, for example, the City Council approved a project that corrects the IPTU for inflation until 2024 with a ceiling of 10%. In other words, if inflation is above 10%, it will only be corrected up to this percentage.

At least 21 cities in Greater SP will readjust the IPTU value for inflation in 2022, according to a survey

At least 21 cities in Greater SP will have IPTU increase in 2022

The direction of fuel prices — one of the villains of inflation in 2021 — will depend on the behavior of the dollar and the variation in the oil barrel in the international market.

Since 2016, Petrobras has adopted a pricing policy for its refineries that is guided by fluctuations in the price of a barrel of oil in the international market and by the exchange rate. Therefore, if these two variables rise, the state-owned company promotes an increase in the price of fuel at refineries.

Fuel on the rise: ‘driver inflation’ soars and is highest in 21 years

Gasoline sky high: how long will the price of fuel go up?

The last readjustment in fuel prices carried out by Petrobras was made in December. At the time, the liter of gasoline retreated 3.13%, to R$ 3.09.

In Focus, analysts project that the dollar should end 2022 in BRL 5.55, very close to the final 2021 quote.

Evolution of the price of a barrel of oil Average value of Brent, in US$ Source: Consulting Trends

Public transport fares

With the advance of fuel prices in 2021, municipal and state administrations should promote increases in public transport rates.

In São Paulo, Mayor Ricardo Nunes (MDB) has already stated that he sees the increase in bus fares as “inevitable”. According to him, there will only be an increase in the ticket if the cost of diesel returns to the level before the pandemic.

With inflation on the rise, the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) should continue to increase the basic interest rate in 2022. In the Focus report, analysts estimate that the Selic should end 2022 in 11.50% per year — currently, it is at 9.25%.

The evolution of the Selic rate Since 2017, in % per year Source: Central Bank

Government raises interest ceiling on INSS payroll loans; see how it looks

The BC raises interest rates in an attempt to slow down the economy and, consequently, tame inflation. But this posture has a perverse reflex. The high Selic, for example, makes credit more expensive and makes it difficult for families to consume.

A survey carried out by the consultancy Meira Fernandes, specialized in the management of educational institutions, showed that 90.9% of private schools intend to increase the monthly fee in 2022 and that, in most schools, the increase will be at least 7%.

Among the institutions that will raise prices, the largest share (53%) will make an adjustment between 7% and 10%. A share of 7.6% said they will apply a hike between 10% and 11%, while 9.1% will increase tuition fees by 12% or more.

2 of 2 Increase in school fees in 2022 — Photo: Economy g1 Increased school fees in 2022 — Photo: Economy g1

In July of last year, the National Supplementary Agency (ANS) defined that the individual health plan would be cheaper — the maximum drop would be 8.19% in contracts until April 2022. The negative percentage of adjustment was not valid for health plans collective health, such as business, and membership, in which consumers contract in a group.

Individual health plan will be cheaper

According to the agency, the decision was due to the drop from 82% to 74% in care and domestic services by users in 2019 because of the Covid-19 pandemic.