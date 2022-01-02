Hospitalizations for flu already surpass those for Covid-19, says expert

Given the advance of influenza cases in the country, the director of the Brazilian Society of Immunizations, Mônica Levi, said in an interview with CNN this Saturday (01) that currently there are a greater number of hospitalizations for flu than for Covid-19. According to the infectologist, the flu caused by the H3N2 virus is prevalent at the moment.

“We’re seeing a growing notification of the number of admissions for severe acute respiratory syndrome that far surpassed Covid. The H3N2 flu is overcoming a lot, it is the one that is predominating in hospitalizations in these severe respiratory conditions”, he said.

Levi commented that it is not possible to differentiate Covid-19 from the flu just by evaluating the symptoms, as they are very similar in the two diseases. The only possible way of differentiation, according to the doctor, is through a laboratory diagnosis carried out from rapid tests that are already available at Basic Health Units.

The infectologist said she was against any kind of agglomeration at the moment, as the country is facing an outbreak of flu and the advance of the Ômicron variant of the coronavirus. “To agglomerate is to put at risk a situation of calamity here in the country. We cannot afford to hold Carnival or any kind of agglomeration”, warned the doctor.

Levi clarified that it is possible to have co-infection in some cases, when a person tests positive for both influenza and Covid-19. However, these cases are “unlikely”. “These are two very worrying diseases from the point of view of public health and we must give both of them due attention,” he said.

According to the infectologist, the ideal is for the population to follow non-pharmacological forms of prevention: use of masks, frequent hand hygiene and maintain social distance. In case of any respiratory symptoms, whether mild, moderate or severe, the doctor advises that the person must take the test as soon as possible to “not be a transmitter of the disease”.