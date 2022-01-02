How can I pay slips with my Nubank credit card?

Paying a bank slip on your credit card is an option that helps many people. However, this function is new and still unknown by roxinho’s customers. This functionality is available from July 15th through the Nubank app.

The advantage of installment payment slip with Nubank credit card is that users have access to a new way to keep all bills paid up to date. The purpose of this tool is to concentrate all expenses in the same place – in this case, the Nubank invoice – without having to resort to resources outside the institution.

How to pay slips with the Nubank card

Paying bank slip with a Nubank card is a simple and safe alternative that allows the user to pay off a debt in installments or in cash. In this case, the interest rates charged are more affordable compared to those charged in the financial market.

That’s why we’ll teach you how to pay your bank slip with your Nubank card. See now how fast it is to make this installment, just follow the steps listed below:

Open the Nubank app;

Within the home screen, click on “Pay”;

Then, access the tab “Pay boleto with credit card”;

Read the bill using the camera or enter the barcode manually;

Consult and verify the payment slip data and then click on “Continue”;

Review the payment information and set the number of installments;

Finally, tap “Pay”, enter the 4-digit password and confirm.

Above all, it should be noted that this function has not yet been released to all clients, but the institution said that it wants to expand soon.

