How females of some species manage to get pregnant without a male

  Mercedes Burns
  The Conversation*

Two Chinese water dragons (Physignathus cocincinus)

Credit, Smithsonian’s National Zoo

Photo caption,

A female Chinese water dragon (Physignathus cocincinus) spawned another female (left) without the help of a male

A Chinese water dragon hatched from an egg at the Smithsonian National Zoo, a zoo in Washington, USA, which shocked keepers. Why? The little reptile’s mother had never been with a male before. Through genetic testing, zoo scientists discovered that the female, born on August 24, 2016, had been bred through a reproductive mode called parthenogenesis.

Parthenogenesis is a Greek word meaning “virgin birth” but refers specifically to female asexual reproduction. While many people might assume that this type of pregnancy is the subject of science fiction or religious texts, parthenogenesis is surprisingly common throughout the tree of life and is found in a variety of organisms, including plants, insects, fish, reptiles, and even birds.

Mammals, including humans, need certain genes from sperm, so they are incapable of parthenogenesis.

Generation of sperm without semen

Sexual reproduction involves a female and a male, each contributing genetic material in the form of eggs or sperm to create unique offspring. The vast majority of animal species reproduce sexually, but females of some species are capable of producing eggs containing all the genetic material necessary for reproduction.

