how much science has advanced in combating the pandemic

On December 31, 2019, China informed the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a different species of pneumonia, caused by a virus that has never been seen before in humans. Gradually, the world saw the coronavirus take advantage of the connections of a globalized society to spread around the planet at record speed. In March 2020, the Covid-19 pandemic, as the disease caused by Sars-CoV-2 was named, was declared, and the routine of the world population changed.

Lockdowns were decreed, the wearing of masks was instituted, we started to wash our groceries and clean everything with alcohol. It took months without meeting family and friends, leaving the house only for what was necessary. We clap our hands for the health workers at the windows, we grieve for the many lives lost and we look forward to hearing the news about the creation of the vaccine. The population has never been so connected to science and research – today, terms such as “peer review” and “pre-print” have already left the academy and have become commonplace in everyday life.

Two years after the first alert, the world knows a lot about the coronavirus. The mysterious virus has become part of life, and control measures are more punctual and accurate. With the vaccine already in its third dose (and the fourth being tested), approved drugs, faster tests and increasingly efficient masks, the control of the pandemic seems to be closer every day. According to WHO, it is within our reach.

See the main advances in science in combating Covid-19:

Vaccine

The main advance during the two years of the pandemic was, without a doubt, the creation of several vaccines with an effect against the coronavirus. Although the process of developing an immunizer takes years, scientists have worked hard to adapt traditional and innovative technologies (such as messenger RNA) and have delivered formulas that have helped maintain levels of hospitalizations and deaths from Covid-19 low.

With the emergence of new variants, the ability of immunizers is put to the test – and gives good results. Two doses of vaccines seem to be able to prevent hospitalizations and deaths due to infections caused by the Ômicron strain, and the booster increases protection even more, including against symptomatic cases of the disease.

Medicines

Even with the vaccine, some people still get very sick from Covid-19. To try to speed up the recovery of patients with mild conditions and prevent the cases of people in risk groups from getting worse, researchers have adapted technologies used for other diseases in order to create effective drugs against the coronavirus.

Much has been discussed about chloroquine and ivermectin – neither of them has shown benefits in clinical studies – but what really showed effect were monoclonal antibodies (made in the laboratory to boost the body’s immune response) and antivirals. In most cases, the drugs are able to prevent the worsening of patients’ condition and deaths.

The first drugs could only be administered intravenously, and in the hospital. But in December, regulatory agencies in the US and some countries, such as Israel, approved pill options, which can be administered at home for the most fragile groups.

Testing

At the beginning of the pandemic, a suspected case of Covid-19 took at least three days to receive the result of the PCR test, the gold standard for identifying pathogens. As the pandemic passed, rapid blood tests were created that showed whether the patient had antibodies against the coronavirus, that is, whether he had already been infected by the virus in the past.

Today, there are rapid tests, which are performed with a sample collected with a swab in the nose or throat, and present the result in a few minutes. The speed and ease of finding these tests are essential to avoid a worsening of the pandemic as long as the positive people follow the necessary isolation.

In other countries, such as the United States and the United Kingdom, this type of exam can be purchased and kept at home for even easier access. In Brazil, it is still necessary to look for a health center or drugstore to take the test.

sequencing

Gene sequencing of coronavirus strains has become increasingly rapid and comprehensive around the world. Efficiency in identifying mutations and new variants of the virus has been critical to dealing with Ômicron – South Africa, one of the most sequencing countries, quickly identified the strain and informed the WHO of its finding, allowing other countries to adjust the tests to discover the presence of the strain, which is the most transmissible found so far.

The international community, led by WHO, has followed the sequencing and a scale of importance for the new strains has been created. The variants were named after Greek letters – Alpha, Beta, Gamma, Delta and Ômicron – to avoid prejudice with the place where they were first identified, and are classified between “of attention” and “of concern”. The presence of the most transmissible strains could alert to an imminent increase in hospitalizations, allowing the local government to prepare for a new demand, for example.

protective measures

As science has gained a better understanding of the coronavirus, the protective measures that actually have an effect have become clearer. It is no longer necessary to wash groceries (only food that will be eaten in the skin or placed in the mouth) or rubbing alcohol on packages that arrive in the mail, since the coronavirus is transmitted through the air, not through surfaces. The use of alcohol gel is relevant, but it can be replaced by soap and water – the important thing is not to bring dirty hands to your eyes, nose or mouth.

Cloth masks, so common in the first months of the pandemic, are also being left out. The researchers found that, although they were useful at first, they can be replaced by surgical versions (which are easily found and not expensive) or, even better, by the PFF2/N95 models. Protective gear that fits tightly to the face and has enough layers to filter the air is essential to prevent transmission.

Challenges

Although the advances in these two years have been enormous, 2022 will still present some challenges. With the population returning to normal life after two or three doses of the Covid-19 vaccine, crowds reoccur, as well as unmasked encounters, creating opportunities for the virus to spread. Remember that immunized people, most likely, will not have serious conditions, but can be contaminated and infect other people.

The virus continues to evolve, and the possibility of the emergence of new variants that are even more effective to evade the defenses built by the vaccine is a present threat, as was the case with Ômicron.

The WHO states that the main difficulty must be to guarantee that at least 70% of the world population is vaccinated by the middle of 2022, reaching the famous “herd immunity” and finally controlling the virus.