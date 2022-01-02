How the British took the Parthenon sculptures, which Greece tries to recover | Pop & Art

The Parthenon, that magnificent temple in honor of the goddess Athena who crowns the acropolis of the Greek capital, continues to amaze the world 2,000 years after its construction.

It also continues to generate debates about the true owners of its archaeological remains.

In October of this year, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said during a meeting with his Greek counterpart, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, that it was not up to the British government to decide to return the Parthenon friezes on display at the British Museum in London — but rather , to the institution.

Parthenon friezes were taken from Greece in the early 19th century by Thomas Bruce, better known as the Earl of Elgin — hence they are also called Elgin marbles.

In total, there are 15 panels and 17 marble sculptures that were part of the original decoration of the Parthenon, built around 2,500 years ago and which many Greeks point to as the main cultural heritage of the country.

2 out of 5 BBC infographic shows data on Elgin marbles — Photo: BBC BBC infographic shows data on Elgin marbles — Photo: BBC

Johnson’s response was to the Greek prime minister’s request to look for options to return the marbles.

The British government has indicated on several occasions that it will not return the pieces to Greece.

In March of this year, Johnson himself had ruled out any possibility of return or exchange.

“I understand the strong feelings of the Greek people on the subject, but the UK government has long held a firm position on the sculptures — which were legally acquired by Lord Elgin under the laws in force at the time and have been the legal property of the curators. of the British Museum since its acquisition,” the British prime minister told Greek newspaper Ta Nea.

The museum, for its part, has stated on different occasions that the marbles were legally acquired and that “the Parthenon sculptures are a vital part of the global interconnection that exists within the museum, as they have elements of Greek, Egyptian, Persian and Roman cultures” .

But how did the famous friezes get to the British Museum and what were the other attempts to get them back to Athens?

The story of a great monument

3 out of 5 The friezes were taken from the Parthenon in Athens in the early 19th century — Photo: Getty Images via BBC The friezes were taken from the Parthenon in Athens in the early 19th century — Photo: Getty Images via BBC

It is estimated that the Parthenon was completed in 430 BC and has always aroused admiration among locals and foreigners.

However, over the years, it stopped being a temple for the worship of Athena and became an area of ​​ruins.

The impressive structure suffered major damage over time, particularly during the 16th and 17th centuries, when Greece was ruled by the Ottoman Empire.

The monument was hit by the Ottoman-Venetian War, in the late 17th century, when it received a cannon shot that caused a huge explosion and destroyed its roof.

Then, over the course of the 18th century, most of the remaining pieces were gradually destroyed or looted.

And it is exactly at the beginning of the 19th century that the Earl of Elgin enters the scene. At that time, he was the British ambassador to the Ottoman Empire, which controlled Greek territory.

According to the version presented by several directors of the British Museum, Lord Elgin knew not only the immense artistic value of the friezes, but also their history, and wanted to take them to the United Kingdom in order to protect them from destruction.

In this way he negotiated with the Ottoman authorities permission to take the friezes and capitals to London.

The transfer process was carried out with great pains – several works suffered significant damage ​on the way to the UK. It took them almost four years to reach London.

4 out of 5 Elgin marbles are one of the British Museum’s treasures — Photo: Getty Images via BBC Elgin marbles are one of the British Museum’s treasures — Photo: Getty Images via BBC

In fact, the initiative was criticized by some in the UK from the beginning: the famous poet Lord Byron opposed the idea of ​​removing the famous marbles from Greece and called Elgin a “vandal”.

In 1805, contradictions were also found in Elgin’s speech, as several historians point out. The Count had told the Ottomans that one of the reasons for the removal of friezes from Greece was to be appreciated by people all over the world.

But the first thing Elgin did was take the famous sculptures home.

The enormous cost of the transfer and a divorce bankrupt the earl—and he was forced to sell the friezes to the British Museum for $438,000 in 1816.

And that’s where they’ve been on display since 1839.

It is worth clarifying, however, that these are not the only Parthenon pieces that are exhibited outside Athens.

After the end of the Ottoman occupation of Greece in 1832, a search campaign for the relics that had been taken from the country began.

Around 1925, several Greek organizations indicated that the pieces that Count Elgin had taken should be returned to Greece, their place of origin and belonging.

They noted that the entity that had granted Lord Elgin permission to carry the famous friezes was an invading agent and therefore had no authority to grant such permission.

But in 1983 there was an official claim. Melina Mercuri, the first woman to be named Greek Minister of Culture, made a formal request to the British government that the friezes be returned to Athens.

And she did it in front of the Elgin marbles, in the heart of the British Museum itself.

“What does the Taj Mahal mean to India? What does the Sistine Chapel paintings mean to Italy? The Parthenon marbles are our pride. They are our identity. They are today’s link to Greek excellence. They are our cultural heritage. Our heritage. Ours soul,” she argued at the time.

But again, both the British Museum directors and the government argued that the institution was the legitimate owner of these works.

5 of 5 In recent years, campaigns to return the friezes to Greece have gained traction — Photo: Getty Images via BBC In recent years, campaigns to return the friezes to Greece have gained traction — Photo: Getty Images via BBC

Another argument that has been repeated in London for decades is that Greece did not have a suitable place to store the famous marbles. But the claim faded with the inauguration of the modern Acropolis museum in 2009.

Although Mercuri’s request did not have the desired effect, it gave rise to a series of campaigns by organizations such as the International Association for the Reunification of the Parts of the Parthenon and, on several occasions, the Greek government tried to recover the works.

The current effort promoted by Mitsotakis contemplates a kind of exchange between works that never left Greece to be exhibited at the British Museum in exchange for returning the friezes.

Even renowned human rights lawyer Amal Clooney made recommendations on how the country could demand the return of the friezes, appealing to international law.