How to get money for expenses at the beginning of the year

The beginning of a new year is always full of plans. Start taking care of money, getting thin, creating healthier habits. The desire to change is great, but many people forget about an important detail: the bills for the beginning of the year. IPTU, IPVA, enrollment and school supplies can make a hole in the budget of those who are unprepared and throw a bucket of cold water on any end-of-the-year goal.

Despite being large expenses, taking some precautions in advance and taking actions now to prepare for these expenses, it is possible to go through them without major difficulties. I’ve put together some tips that can help you get money for the bills at the beginning of the year.

13th salary

Many people use the 13th salary to buy Christmas gifts and pay for holiday trips. When January arrives, the entire amount of the extra salary has already been spent and then the bills get tight.

If you haven’t already spent it all, set aside a portion of the 13th to help with the start-of-year bills. The ideal is to save money during the year and use that money to buy Christmas gifts and travel, leaving the 13th reserved for the mandatory January accounts.

extra income

If you have already committed your 13th with other expenses and are now desperate because you don’t know how to pay the bills, the ideal is to look for extra income. At the beginning and end of the year, the opportunities to earn money abound.

It is possible to earn money making crafts with Christmas decorations, or preparing desserts and meals, for example. It is also possible to look for vacancies at events that take place at that time, in malls or squares.

Finally, it is worth selling objects that are still, such as electronics, clothes and furniture. Advertise on free websites and Facebook groups in your city. Many people look for gifts for family members in these places and it is much easier to sell these objects for a good price.

Installment

As a last resort, you can split taxes such as IPVA and IPTU. The ideal is to try to pay them in cash, but if you need to enter the overdraft to make these payments, it is preferable to opt for the payment in installments. After all, overdraft interest is high and can hurt your finances for months.

As a plan for the next year, plan your finances to start setting aside the amount for the beginning of the year expenses in advance. An easy way to do this is by adding up how much they will cost and dividing by the number of months you want to save.

Anticipating these values, you can use your 13th without being afraid of being happy and without the guilt for having spent the necessary money to cover these expenses. Plan your finances and be more comfortable with your money.