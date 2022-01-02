Hurting a woman is an insult to God, says Pope at New Year’s Mass – 01/01/2022 – World

In his New Year’s message this Saturday (1st), Pope Francis made one of his strongest calls for an end to violence against women, saying that this is an insult to God.

Francis, 85, celebrated Mass in St. Peter’s Basilica on the day the Roman Catholic Church commemorates the Solemnity of Saint Mary, Mother of God, as well as its annual World Day of Peace.

The pope appeared in good shape after speculation about a possible incident on New Year’s Eve. On that occasion, the religious attended the service, but at the last minute did not preside over it, as expected.

At the beginning of Mass this Saturday, he walked the entire length of the central aisle of the basilica, unlike what happened on Friday night, when he walked out a side entrance near the altar and watched the ceremony from there.

Francisco has pain in his legs because of sciatic nerve problems and is sometimes unable to stand for long periods of time.

In his New Year’s homily, he said that it is women “who hold the threads of life.” “As mothers give life and women keep the world [unido], let’s make more effort to promote mothers and protect women,” he preached.

“How much violence is directed against women! Enough! To hurt a woman is to insult God, who from a woman assumed our humanity – not through an angel, not directly, but through a woman”, he added, referring to to Mary, mother of Jesus.

During an Italian TV show last month, Francisco told a woman who had been beaten by her ex-husband that men who commit violence against women engage in something that is “almost satanic.”

Since the Covid-19 pandemic began nearly two years ago, Francisco has preached repeatedly against domestic violence, which has risen in many countries since confinement left women trapped at home with their abusers.

Public participation in the mass on this first day of 2022 was lower than in some previous years, also because of the restrictions of the pandemic. Italy, which surrounds Vatican City, recorded 144,243 cases of coronaviruses on Friday (31) and recently imposed new measures to curb the spread of Covid, such as the obligation to wear masks outdoors.

In the text of his Message for the World Day of Peace, released last month, Francisco said that nations should divert money spent on armaments to invest in education and lamented the rising military costs at the expense of social services.

The annual peace message is sent to heads of state and international organizations, and the pope gives a signed copy to leaders who make official visits to him at the Vatican throughout the year.