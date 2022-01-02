Identified man who died after a car was dragged by rainwater in Teresina | Piauí

- Share this news on Whatsapp
“João, Jota, Jhon, JM, Joãozinho… what’s missing, you’ll make a face! Soon you’re the most firm guy in the club, our psychologist, but who made the best ranks. Owner of the most sincere smile and a giant heart. u’ll make man! Everyone’s here Jota, not understanding anything, but we want you to know that you’re the DUDE! We’ll love you forever and we’ll miss you so much. Go in peace Corintia!”, says the post .
Also on social networks, several family and friends mourned the loss of João Marcelo, who left a daughter.
One person dies and five are rescued after a car is dragged by the rain in Teresina
The chef was in a car with five other people in the Satellite neighborhood when the vehicle was washed away by rainwater, on Deputy Sebastião Leal Street.
The car fell on land on the side of the street, where there is a stream, approximately 2 meters deep.
João Marcelo was the driver of the car. Residents managed to rescue the five passengers alive.
The Fire Department and the Mobile Emergency Care Service (Samu) were called and tried to perform cardiopulmonary resuscitation, but the victim was already lifeless.
