Identified man who died after a car was dragged by rainwater in Teresina | Piauí

“João, Jota, Jhon, JM, Joãozinho… what’s missing, you’ll make a face! Soon you’re the most firm guy in the club, our psychologist, but who made the best ranks. Owner of the most sincere smile and a giant heart. u’ll make man! Everyone’s here Jota, not understanding anything, but we want you to know that you’re the DUDE! We’ll love you forever and we’ll miss you so much. Go in peace Corintia!”, says the post .