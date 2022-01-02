“I’m at rock bottom”

posted on 01/01/2022 7:52 PM



(credit: Reproduction/Instagram)

Youtuber Felipe Neto shared an outburst about depression on social networks, five days after releasing an official statement about the end of his relationship of nearly five years with digital influencer Bruna Gomes.

In the post, he displays a photo where he appears with a sad face and teary eyes. In the caption, a long outburst. “I fell. I fell really cool. And I’m there… At the bottom of the well, with 20cm of feces, which is not enough to drown me, but enough to want to drown”, he began writing.

The actor spoke about the myth that rich people don’t suffer. “A lot of people say ‘ah rich, don’t suffer, because if you’re sad, just go to the Maldives’ – people forget that when you’re at 20cm of poop, there’s no force that makes you want to go to the Maldives,” he explained.

Felipe Neto spoke about depression and how he has received support from family and friends. “We don’t win alone. Trying to face depression alone is like taking the field alone and without a goalkeeper and trying to beat Flamengo. You won’t win. I’m just here, standing up, because since I went down, my friends organized a rotation so that people were always in my house, 24 hours a day”, revealed Youtuber.

He also spoke of fan support. “What else keeps me on my feet? The love you are sending me. Surreal. Indescribable,” he declared, adding a warning regarding treatment for depression. “I don’t think any of this would be really working if I weren’t under psychiatric care and medication. Depression is an illness of the mind, just as gastritis is an illness of the stomach. Friends and family make you feel better, but without medicine, you won’t cure this gastritis. Anyway, the bottom line is: get help. Don’t face it alone,” he concluded.

