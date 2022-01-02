‘I’m at rock bottom’

Felipe Neto is depressed. The outburst happened through social networks on Saturday, 1st. He said he was managing to “survive” with the help of friends, family and medication.







Felipe Neto vented through social media Fábio Motta/Divulgação Photo: Fábio Motta / Disclosure

“I fell. I fell really cool. And there I am: at the bottom of the well with eight inches of feces, which is not enough to drown me, but enough to make me want to drown. So? That’s where I am,” he wrote.

“A lot of people say: ‘Oh, rich people don’t suffer, because if they’re sad, just go to the Maldives.’ , commented.

YouTuber confesses that he is getting a lot of attacks on social media, but wants to take advantage of it as a great learning experience. “I don’t need to draw attention, thank God (as the muse Inês Brasil would say). And also as the muse would say: ‘It’s that saying, what are we going to do?’ Well, pain teaches.”

Felipe Neto thanks his friends for their support in this difficult time he is going through. “At this moment, I need everyone to understand: we don’t win alone. Trying to face depression alone is like taking the field alone and without a goalkeeper and trying to beat Flamengo. Or Corinthians. You’re not going to win. I’m just standing here, because since I went down my friends organized a rotation so that people always stay in my house, 24 hours a day.”

YouTuber thanked the fans for their support and highlighted the importance of psychiatric care. “I don’t think any of this would really work if I weren’t under psychiatric care and medication. Depression is a disease of the mind, like gastritis is a disease of the stomach. Friends and family make you feel better, but without medication, you don’t will cure this gastritis. In short, the summary is: seek help. Don’t face it alone,” he said.

Felipe Neto stated that he will not be one of the BBB 22 participants. In stories published on his Instagram this Saturday, 1st, YouTuber responded to fans who have been sending him messages about the possibility of participating in the reality show.

Voiceless due to “very great emotional stress”, he said: “I’m going to reassure everyone who has been sending a message: I’m not going to be in Big Brother and I’m recovering every day.”

Felipe Neto recently announced the end of the relationship with the influencer Bruna Gomes, who I was with for five years. According to Bruna, the end took place over the phone at Christmas: “Without a frank, mature and honest conversation, as it should be between those who lived under the same roof, sharing dreams and anxieties, joys and sadness, storms and calms”.