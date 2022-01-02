‘I’m at rock bottom’

Felipe Neto, 33 years old, made an outburst on social media this afternoon and said he was managing to “survive” with the help of friends, family and medication. In a publication, the youtuber stated that he is depressed, that he feels “at rock bottom” and that his friends are taking turns at his house so that he is not alone.

“I fell. I fell really cool. And there I am: at the bottom of the well with eight inches of feces, which is not enough to drown me, but enough to make me want to drown. So? That’s where I am,” he wrote.

“A lot of people say: ‘Oh, rich people don’t suffer, because if they’re sad, just go to the Maldives.’ , continued.

YouTuber also said that he is receiving many attacks on social media, but that he believes he can learn from this moment. “I don’t need to draw attention, thank God (as the muse Inês Brasil would say). And also as the muse would say: ‘It’s that saying, what are we going to do?’ Well, pain teaches.”

According to him, the friends are taking turns to keep him company at his house.

“At this moment, I need everyone to understand: we don’t win alone. Trying to face depression alone is like taking the field alone and without a goalkeeper and trying to beat Flamengo. Or Corinthians. bag. You’re not going to win. I’m just here, standing, because since I went down, my friends organized a rotation so that people always stay in my house, 24 hours a day”,

YouTuber also thanked the fans for their support and highlighted the importance of psychiatric care.

“I don’t think any of this would really work if I weren’t under psychiatric care and medication. Depression is a disease of the mind, like gastritis is a disease of the stomach. Friends and family make you feel better, but without medication, you don’t will cure this gastritis. Anyway, the summary is: seek help. Don’t face it alone.”, he finished.

Felipe Neto recently announced the end of his relationship with the influencer Bruna Gomes, with whom he had been for five years. According to Bruna, the end took place over the phone at Christmas: “Without a frank, mature and honest conversation, as it should be between those who lived under the same roof, sharing dreams and anxieties, joys and sadness, storms and calms”.

A day after they officially announced the termination that took place during a Christmas call, Bruna Gomes stopped following Felipe Neto on Instagram. He continues to follow the influencer’s profile.

Earlier, he spoke about the subject with followers on social media. “I’m completely speechless because I went through a lot of emotional stress. My doctor explained that because when you have something very emotional in your life, you can lose your voice. I’m going to reassure everyone who texts.” , said in a video on Instagram.

“The only thing I want to ask of you, never, under any circumstances, send hate to anyone. Send only love. Don’t believe in gossip. If someday and Bruna want to speak, we will. And never think, not even for one. second, that Bruna did something wrong. Never,” he concluded.