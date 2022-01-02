In a balanced vote, Julián Álvarez, from River Plate, is elected King of America of 2021

Although he did not even reach the Libertadores semifinals, striker Julián Álvarez was named the best player in South America in 2021, thanks to the goals he scored to help River Plate win their first Argentine title under Marcelo Gallardo.

This Friday, the Uruguayan newspaper El País released the results of the annual voting that it conducted with 213 journalists to present the traditional King of America award. Álvarez, 21, in the crosshairs of major European clubs, received 28% of the vote, followed by Gabigol, with 21%, Gómez, with 14% and Hulk, with 13%. Arrascaeta closed the top five, with 5.5%.

The newspaper highlights that Álvarez scored 26 goals and gave 17 assists in 2021, winning the titles of the Argentine Championship, the Argentine Super Cup and the Champions Trophy. He was also called up for the first time by the national team and was part of the squad that won the Copa America. Played 34 minutes in the group stage against Bolivia.

Brazilian Tamires won the first edition of the Rainha da América award for her contribution to the three titles won by Corinthians during the season (Libertadores, Brasileiro and Paulista). She took 15.7% of the vote, just ahead of Colombia’s Catalina Usme, from América de Cali, with 15.3%. Also from Corinthians, Gabi Zanotti was third, with 10.5%.

Two-time Libertadores champion in 2021, coach Abel Ferreira was named the best of the season in South America, with 36% of the votes, beating Marcelo Gallardo (33.5%) and Lionel Scaloni (20%), World Cup champion America. Tite was in fourth place, with 4%, and Cuca, with 3%, closed the top five.

El País also chose the ideal team of the season: Weverton (Palmeiras), Byron Castillo (Barcleona-EQU), Gustavo Gómez (Palmeiras), Junior Alonso (Atlético Mineiro) and Guilherme Arana (Atlético Mineiro); William Arão (Flemish), Raphael Veiga (Palmeiras) and Arrascaeta (Flemish); Julián Álvarez (River Plate), Hulk (Atlético Mineiro) and Gabigol (Flemish).