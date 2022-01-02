In a bikini, Carla Diaz appears in a photo with her new boyfriend. Look!

carla diaz emerged from bikini in photo beside her boyfriend, Felipe Becari. The 31-year-old actress and the 34-year-old councilor and policeman took over the relationship on the last day of 2021. The artist dispensed with any captions by sharing the image on her Instagram Stories, this Saturday (1st). In the selfie, the couple appears in a bathroom in front of the sink.

The protagonist of two feature films about the murder of the Richthofen couple, Carla is seen in a red bikini, showing her praised flat stomach, and wearing dark glasses and a robe. Felipe, on the other hand, also wears a similar robe over his swim trunks. In her feed, the actress who moved away from social media after “BBB 21” took the opportunity to wish her followers a happy new year.

“I came to wish you happy 2022. Full of love, wishing you a bright year,” wrote the artist, earning praise from her boyfriend in a photo in which she poses in a vineyard: “What a perfect picture!” On New Year’s Eve, Felipe also shared photos with Carla, declaring himself to her: “Love breeds peace.”

Carla’s boyfriend is a lawyer and physical educator

In 2019, Felipe was elected councilor for São Paulo, his hometown. He previously held the position of civil police officer and has as a banner the fight against violence against women and the defense of animals. Carla’s boyfriend is still passionate about tattoos and has a degree in Law and Physical Education. Felipe also has in his curriculum work on behalf of people diagnosed with lupus and Parkinson’s.

Last year, Carla bonded with Arthur Picoli within “BBB”. Out of confinement, he ruled out the possibility of resuming the relationship with his brother and at the end of the year he ended up being blocked by him on the web.