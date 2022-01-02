In search of the penta, Flamengo bets on a multi-champion base in the U-17 to succeed in the 2022 Copinha | Flamengo

Flamengo debuts in the São Paulo Junior Soccer Cup 2022 next Wednesday, at 21:45 (GMT), against Forte-ES. One of the favorites in the competition, the rubro-negro is looking for his fifth Copinha title, the last one being won in 2018. In an interview with ge , Fabio Matthias, coach of the under-20 team, told the expectations for the competition.

– Our main objective is to go as far as possible so that the athletes are seen internally by the club and have more games to be able to develop in the process. Going as far as possible, you have more games and more games, more visibility for the athletes and, with that, more possibility of placing these athletes in the professional.

Fábio Matias in charge of Flamengo U-20

The preparation for the Copinha started in early December, led by the technician Fabio Matthias. Three friendlies were held as tests for the 30 athletes enrolled in the competition.

– We had two to three weeks with the whole group, because the under-17 was still in the final stage of competition, some boys had opportunities in the professional too, so we managed to have everyone practically here in the last two weeks to develop something for the Copa São Paul.

With three national titles, the 2021 season of Flamengo’s under-17 team was practically perfect. The boys from the Nest were champions of the Brasileirão, the Copa do Brasil and, consequently, the Supercopa do Brasil in the category. With that, some of the protagonists of the category: Petterson, Matheus França, Victor Hugo and Mateusão; were enrolled for the Copinha 2022.

– We have a transition process for some 17-year-old boys to the under-20. A large part of this group is from the first year under-20 and the championship is under-21. So, this year, due to the pandemic issue, it is understood that the championship will be more difficult for those who go with younger teams. That’s our situation today, but Flamengo always has this chance of being a favorite team in the competition.

Vitor Victor Hugo Flamengo Vasco U-17 Brazilian Final

THE Flamengo is in group 29 along with Oeste-SP, Floresta-CE and Forte-ES. The teams’ concentration will be in Barueri, Metropolitan Region of São Paulo, the same as the last title, in 2018. All matches will be played at Arena Barueri.

– The groups are formed by the best of each region and, therefore, we expect truncated matches. But Flamengo’s team will impose itself and seek to pass this first phase to continue the competition.

Flamengo debuts this Wednesday (5) against Forte-ES, at 21:45, with live broadcast on SporTV.

Flamengo in the first phase of Copinha 05/01 Fort-ES 01/08 Forest-EC 11/01 West-SP

Goalkeepers: Bruno, Kauã, Dyogo and Eduardo;

Bruno, Kauã, Dyogo and Eduardo; Sides: Wesley, Breno, Samuel, Marcos Paulo and Richard;

Wesley, Breno, Samuel, Marcos Paulo and Richard; Defenders: Diegão, Cleiton, Kayque, Otavio, João Victor and Darlan;

Diegão, Cleiton, Kayque, Otavio, João Victor and Darlan; Midfielders: Matheus França, Pedrinho, Kayke David, Victor Hugo, Igor Jesus and Lucas André;

Matheus França, Pedrinho, Kayke David, Victor Hugo, Igor Jesus and Lucas André; Attackers: Werton, Ryan, André, Pedro Arthur, Carlos Daniel, Mateusão, Cassiano, Petterson and Camilo.