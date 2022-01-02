In search of the tetra, Atlético-MG’s under-20 team debuts in the Copa São Paulo; see who to keep an eye on | athletic-mg

It is not the professional team yet, but the 2022 football season at Atlético-MG is open. This Sunday, the under-20 squad of Galo debuts in the São Paulo Junior Soccer Cup, the most important youth tournament in the country. Galinho will face Desportivo Aliança-AL, at 20:45 (GMT), at the Gilberto Siqueira Lopes stadium, in the city of Lins, in the interior of São Paulo. The game is broadcast on SportTV and Real Time on ge .

Atlético are in key 4 of Copinha, alongside Desportivo Aliança-AL, Andirá-AC and Linense-SP. The two best placed in the group advance to the second stage, from where the competition starts to be played in a “woods” format, with only elimination matches.

Atlético have been in Lins since Saturday. In all, the alvinegra delegation includes 49 people, including cast, staff and technical committee. The group of 28 athletes is led by coach Marcos Valadares.

– Everyone is highly motivated to be able to experience a São Paulo Cup, which is a traditional competition and of great importance in the training of young talents. We will fight hard to deserve the results – points out coach Marcos Valadares.

Despite being old enough to compete in the Copinha, midfielder Neto (19 years old) and forward Savinho (17 years old) were not entered in the competition, at least in this first moment. The two stay in Belo Horizonte to participate in the pre-season with the professional team, scheduled to start on January 15th.

Thus, the highlight of the group that is in Lins is due to the half rubens, Galinho’s top scorer on base in 2021 and one of the greatest promises of the club today. Besides him, I look at the attacker Luiz Filipe and Felipe Felicio, who were part of 2021 integrated with the main cast.

In the last friendly played, at the end of 2021, Galinho thrashed América-MG by 5-1. Luiz Filipe, Júlio César, Guilherme Santos, Matheus Araújo and Vitor Lima scored the goals for Alvinegro. Based on the lineup for that match, a likely debut team has:

Gabriel Delfim; Carlos Daniel, Cauê, Léo Simoni and Thomaz; Daniel, Gabriel Santos, Júlio César and Rubens; Luiz Filipe and Felipe Felicio.

Just like last year, the tournament has 32 brackets and 128 teams. The final will be at Pacaembu stadium, on January 25, the 468th anniversary date of the city of São Paulo.

O Galo is three-time champion of the competition (1975, 1976 and 1983) and champion of the São Paulo Junior Soccer Super Cup (1994).

