In the catch: Barbara discovers a villain’s secret in ‘Um Lugar ao Sol’





The next chapters of the novel “Um Lugar ao Sol” promise to be of great revelations. According to columnist Patrícia Kogut, after starting to work at Redentor, Bárbara (Alinne Moraes) will discover the secret of the villain Túlio.

In an online meeting with Leila (Mayara Theresa), the secretary will be in Túlio’s room, but she says that she will need to format a document on another computer and will ask Barbara to wait. The employee will then leave the room, but will forget about the equipment’s camera turned on.

Soon after, the villain will enter the room talking to Ruth (Pathy Dejesus). At this moment, Barbara will hear his voice, but not seeing his image at first. Without realizing it, Túlio will appear in front of the camera taking a golden bag to present to his lover. Barbara follows everything, but still not knowing that it is the engineer.

Upon opening the package, Ruth will say that she was surprised to receive a lingerie and Túlio will kiss her. Curious, Barbara continues to follow the entire scene, but still not knowing who the girl is. Shortly thereafter, she meets Ruth in the company parking lot and notices that she is carrying the same golden package seen in the video.