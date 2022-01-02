Increase your Nubank card limit with these two tips

Citizens who enjoy practicality and freedom should take advantage of the tools of Nubank for increase credit card limit. The roxinho, which does not have an annuity charge, is one of the most requested financial products by Brazilians.

Despite its popularity, many people say they are dissatisfied with the purchasing power released by the digital bank for use on the card. In many cases, the amount offered is much lower than the intended value, even for those who do not have SPC or Serasa restrictions.

According to the digital bank, the verification to determine how much each customer will receive from the limit takes into account numerous variables.

Starting with the history of denials, if the person makes few moves or if she started taking her first steps in financial life recently. All analysis is based on algorithms, ensuring more precision in the results.

Tips to increase your Nubank credit card limit

There are some ways to increase the Nubank card limit. The main ones available in the application of the fintech. Check out the following:

Through limit adjustment

Access the Nubank application ;

; After that, enter your password and log into your account;

On the home screen, go to the “Credit card” option;

Click on “Adjust limit”;

Choose the amount you want to leave as your Nubank card limit.

Another option is to request a limit increase:

Access the Nubank application; Then enter your password and login to your account; Once that is done, go to “Request new maximum limit”; As soon as a new screen opens, enter the desired limit; After this step, inform the reason for increasing your credit; The request will be analyzed according to your financial history; If approved, in a few minutes the new limit will be available.

Another way to achieve greater purchasing power in roxinho is to follow these behaviors: keep monthly income updated in the app, pay the bill on time, concentrate spending on the credit card, keep the CPF unrestricted, in addition to building a relationship with the bank.