Industry and construction must face a complicated scenario in 2022 – Economy

The growth mismatch between the sectors of the economy will have an impact on the industry. “The industry will not have a homogeneous evolution in 2022”, observes the economist Fábio Silveira, a partner at the MacroSector consultancy, which projects a 1% growth for the GDP in this year that begins.

Segments linked to the production of capital goods aimed at agribusiness should have an important evolution in 2022, while the industry aimed at consumer goods should slip. Silveira also recalls that extractive export industries and those linked to the production of goods such as iron ore, paper and cellulose should have a relatively favorable performance thanks to the exchange rate. In your accounts, the average dollar should be around R$6.

already the construction, which was one of the pillars of GDP in the pandemic, with an expected growth of 7.2% in 2021, is expected to retreat this year. With the basic interest rate approaching 12% a year, credit for the purchase of a home will become more expensive, taking the breath away from the sector. “Civil construction will lose its role in sustaining the 2022 GDP”, says Silveira.

For Silvia Matos, from Ibre/FGV, the construction benefited, in the first year of the pandemic, by a favorable combination of low interest rates and heated demand. In home office, more people sought to improve housing. “Now nothing helps the construction and I see stagnation.”

DISASTER

The bad situation projected by experts for 2022 should be more noticeable in the daily lives of Brazilians and cause more discomfort in the first half. “The second quarter could be a big disaster because it was the peak of growth in 2021, and the basis for comparison is very strong”, says Silvia.

Silveira remembers that this will be the culmination of the impact of the Selic hike. The basic interest, which has risen 7.25 points since March 2021, should manifest itself with greater intensity in the routine of Brazilians.

Some relief for the pace of activity should only occur from mid-2022, if the Central Bank interrupts the hike in basic interest rates from April onwards. “The fourth quarter should have some sigh in activity due to the halt in interest rates in March and the high level of exchange rates at the end of the year”, predicts Silveira