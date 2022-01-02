Israel detects case of double infection by covid and influenza

Israel reported this week a rare case of dual infection of flu and covid-19. Nicknamed “flurone,” the disease struck a young, pregnant patient who was experiencing mild symptoms.

The woman was interned at the Rabin Medical Center in the town of Petah Tikva. According to the health unit, the young woman had not been vaccinated against coronavirus or influenza, and was diagnosed with both as soon as she arrived at the hospital.

“Both tests were positive, even after we checked again”, explained the professor Arnon Vizhnitser, director of the Department of Gynecology at the health unit.

The information was first reported by the Yediot, a large-circulation Israeli newspaper, published in Hebrew. Later, the story was published by the local newspaper. Hamodia.

Israel’s Ministry of Health is studying the case to find out whether the combination of the two diseases causes a more serious infection. For the country’s health authorities, it is possible that other people have also had “flurone”, but without a diagnosis.

“In the past year, we have not witnessed flu cases among pregnant or parturient women,” Vizhnitser said. And he added: “today, we are seeing cases of coronaviruses and flu that are starting to appear.”