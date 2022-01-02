Israel detects first case of ‘flurone’, double infection of Covid and influenza

ISRAEL — The first case of a rare mixture of two diseases, flu and Covid-19, dubbed “flurone”, has been detected in Israel. Local reports said the patient was a pregnant young woman who was in the hospital, although she had only mild symptoms.

“She was diagnosed with flu and coronavirus as soon as she arrived,” said Arnon Vizhnitser, director of the gynecology department at Beilinson Hospital in the town of Petah Tikva.

Israeli health officials are studying the case to determine whether the combination causes greater severity of illness. This is the first documented occurrence of “flurone” detected in the world, but doctors believe there could be more infections of the type in the country.

Professor Arnon Vizhnitser spoke about the matter to the local newspaper Hamodia:

“Both tests came back positive, even after we double-checked. The disease is the same. They are viral and cause difficulty breathing, as both attack the upper respiratory tract – he explained, saying that the woman should be discharged on Thursday.

According to the doctor, cases of pregnant women with the flu have been frequent at the hospital.

“It’s definitely a big challenge to deal with a woman who comes with a fever at birth. This is especially when you don’t know if it’s coronavirus or flu, so you refer to them the same way. Most diseases are respiratory – reported.

The event came after Israel’s health minister said on Friday that the country is extending its offer of a fourth dose of vaccine to elderly people in care institutions.

Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz announced the change, citing his high exposure and vulnerability to infections.

Israel has already extended the launch of the fourth dose to people with weakened immunity, becoming one of the first countries to do so, hoping to contain the increase in cases driven by the Omicron variant.

The country is experiencing an outbreak of cases, with more than 5,000 cases registered yesterday. There have been 1,376,256 infections and 8,243 coronavirus-related deaths reported in Israel since the start of the pandemic.