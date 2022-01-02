“It creates noise we don’t need”

Unsurprisingly, Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel was not happy to hear one of his main players swearing love to his former club in an interview in which he said he was “not happy” with the situation at his current employer . On Friday, the German said that Romelu Lukaku’s statements to Sky Sports of Italy created a “noise that we don’t need”.

In an interview scheduled to run in full this Friday, Lukaku said he was dissatisfied with his situation at Chelsea and that Tuchel had “chosen to use another system”. He also apologized to Internazionale fans for the way he turned out at the start of the season and said he would like to come back one day.

According to the Guardian, the interview was recorded three weeks ago, before Lukaku made his first starting game since mid-October, against Brighton. The newspaper also stated that there is no chance the €115m contracted player will come out of the January transfer window.

“We don’t like it,” Tuchel said. “It creates noise that we don’t need and it doesn’t help. We don’t want to make this bigger than it really is. It’s easy to take sentences out of context, cut down on lines, make headlines, and then realize it’s not so bad. We need a calm environment and focus and that doesn’t help.”

“I don’t feel you unhappy. I feel just the opposite. That’s why it’s a surprise. If there is anything to be discussed, it has to be behind closed doors. It does not reflect your daily work. But you need to ask him. Everything you say gets out there when you’re a player as big as Romelu. He is experienced and should know what the value of saying things like that is,” he added.

To make matters worse, the apology didn’t stick with part of the Inter fans either. Ultras aired banners at the San Siro saying, “It doesn’t matter who runs away in the rain. It matters who stays for the storm. Bye, Romelu”.