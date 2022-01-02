Italy has more than 100,000 Covid cases for the 3rd day in a row | Coronavirus

GOVSP Merely illustrative record of a Covid-19 patient bed in São Paulo

Italy registered this Saturday (1st) more than 100,000 new cases of Covid-19 for the third day in a row and for the first time surpassed the mark of 1 million active infections in the pandemic.

The bulletin released by the Ministry of Health confirms the explosion of cases in the country due to the spread of the Ômicron variant, but shows that hospitalizations and deaths continue to grow at a much slower pace due to vaccination.

According to the balance sheet, 141,262 infections were registered this Saturday, a little less than the 144,243 of last Friday (31), but almost 160% more than the 54,762 on the same day last week.

With that, the moving average of cases in seven days reached 92,060 this Saturday, a value 306% higher than two weeks ago, which characterizes a curve in clear acceleration.

The active contagions, that is, people who are currently infected by the new coronavirus, total a record figure of 1,021,697, with 98.77% (1,09,135) being in household isolation. Italy also has 11,265 hospitalized in ward beds (1.10%) and 1,297 patients in ICUs (0.13%).

The bulletin records 135 entries into intensive care this Saturday, pushing the moving average up to 117, up 46.86% from two weeks ago.

The difference in the rate of expansion of cases and hospitalizations can be explained by the level of vaccination of the Italian population (almost 80% with the first cycle completed), which makes the contagions caused by Ômicron in people already immunized to be asymptomatic or with mild symptoms.

The balance of this Saturday still counts 111 deaths, with a moving average of 140, an increase of 26% compared to 14 days ago. According to the Ministry of Health, Italy has 6,266,939 cases and 137,513 victims since the beginning of the pandemic.

Restrictions

To avoid the risk of overloading hospitals, the Italian government approved last Wednesday (29) the extension of the so-called “reinforced green pass”, a health certificate granted only to those vaccinated or newly cured of Covid-19.

This document was already required at sporting events, concerts, nightclubs and covered areas of bars and restaurants, but from January 10th, it will also be charged at hotels and reception structures, outdoor restaurant tables, congresses, fairs, cable cars, swimming pools, cinemas and even public transport.

In practice, anyone who has not been vaccinated against Covid or has not been cured of the disease for less than six months will be excluded from most of social life in the country.