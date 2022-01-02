Jake Paul makes a ‘union challenge’ to Dana White and even promises to retire from boxing to fight in the UFC; see the conditions

Boxer and youtuber made a series of demands to improve UFC working conditions and promised to sign with the company to face Jorge Masvidal

Boxing sensation in recent years, Jake Paul proposed a challenge to Dana White, president of the UFC, To face Jorge Masvidal in the most famous octagon in the world. But the challenge was different from usual.

This Saturday (1st), on its social networks, youtuber proposed three measures to improve the working conditions of Ultimate’s fighters and guaranteed that, if Dana White puts them into practice, he will agree to sign a contract for a fight with the company only to face Masvidal.

Unbeaten after five fights, including two against former UFC champion Tyron Woodley, Jake Paul has his eye on a fight against Masvidal. The American made light of youtuber, but I said I would accept to fight him as long as it was in the Ultimate Octagon, since he has a contract with the company.

See below the text published by Jake Paul

Happy New Year, Dana White. Here is a real challenge for you…

I will immediately retire from boxing and fight Jorge Masvidal in the UFC if you agree to:



1) Raise the minimum payout to fighters per fight to $50,000 (it’s $12,000 now)

2) Guarantee UFC fighters 50% of the UFC’s annual revenue ($1 billion in 2021)

3) Provide medical care to all fighters (you’ve already said that brain damage is part of the job… Imagine if the NFL said that). There are many former UFC members who have publicly said they are suffering from brain damage.

You have 5 days to accept and until March 31, 2022 to implement the above measures. Once implemented, I will immediately retire from boxing, join USADA [Agência Antidoping dos Estados Unidos] and signing a contract for a fight with the UFC to fight Jorge weak chin [Jorge Masvidal]

For all UFC fighters – it’s time to take a stand and value yourself and your teammates. You deserve higher pay, you deserve long-term medical care and, above all, you deserve freedom. Help each other. I’m not your enemy, I’m your lawyer… Who selfishly wants to knock some of you out to make some big bucks.