James Webb: Astrophysicist Photographs Telescope Traveling Through the Sky

An Italian astrophysicist photographed, here on Earth, the James Web Space Telescope (JWST) crossing the sky. An impressive feat, since at the time the images were taken it was 550,000 km from the Earth’s surface, or more than one and a half times the distance to the Moon.

The record was made by Gianluca Masi this Wednesday (29), using a PlaneWave 17″+Paramount ME+SEBIG STL-6303E robotic telescope, nicknamed “Elena”, available at the Virtual Telescope Project in Ceccano, Italy.

To be able to register the faint glow of the JWST, Masi had to use an exposure time of 120 seconds. Several photos have been combined to create the animation below. “Elena” followed the movement of Webb, so it appears as a white dot fixed in the center of the image, while the stars seem to move.

In this animation, the JWST is the fixed white point in the center of the image. Source: Virtual Telescope Project

The JWST is on its way to its destination, a stable orbit around Lagrange Point L2. This is one of five points of gravitational equilibrium between the Earth and the Sun, where the gravitational forces of these objects cancel out centripetal acceleration.

Objects placed at these points maintain their position in relation to the two celestial bodies, which can be maintained with little effort or fuel consumption. In our case L1, L2 and L3 are unstable points, which require a periodic adjustment of the orbit.

In the case of the JWST, this is done with two rocket thrusters powered by a mixture of Hydrazine and Dinitrogen Tetroxide. This limits the telescope’s lifespan to its fuel supply: when it runs out, it will no longer be possible to hold its position around L2.

Fortunately, NASA announced this week that the Webb has more fuel than expected, a result of the precision with which it was placed into orbit by the Ariane 5 rocket, which required less fuel consumption in course correction maneuvers. Therefore, it will be able to operate for “much longer” than the 10 years originally estimated.

