January market in Europe already has 1st big signing; see who the BRL 133 million player is

On the first day of the year, Everton has already announced full-back Vitaly Mykolenko as the first January window booster

The year has barely started, but the teams are already moving into the transfer market and announcing their first reinforcements for the sequel to the European season.

This Saturday (1st), the Everton announced the arrival of former left-back Vitaly MykolenkoDynamo Kiev, for 21 million euros (about R$133 million at the current price).

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

Follow the games from Everton in Premier League with Live broadcast through the ESPN on Star+.

The new left-back of the Toffees will wear shirt 19, left unowned after James Rodríguez left the club earlier in the season.

“Moving to Everton is a big and important step in my life,” he said in an interview on the club’s website. “I always dreamed of playing in the Premier League. English football is where the game was born and I think it will adapt very well to my game. I’m 22 years old, but I don’t feel young”.

“I have experience in European games and I hope to keep improving as a player. I’m excited about the opportunity to play for our fans in Everton. I watched the last games at Goodison Park and they were amazing. They are incredible fans for whom I feel very responsible,” he added.