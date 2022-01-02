Japanese team innovates in throw-in collection; Look

Now it’s official. Japan’s National High School Football Championship has become the biggest meme producer in the sport. This is already the fourth bid that went viral in this edition of the collegiate tournament, which began last Tuesday (28) and runs until January 10th.

The last shot of the young athletes was an unusual throw from the side. A player stands with his back to the teammate, who throws the ball at his body to successfully continue the play.

It all started with a rehearsed play based on a child’s play. Takagawa Gakuen managed to open the scoreboard in front of Seiryo after the players made “ciranda” before the corner kick.

Then the most patient penalty in the world. Taguchi Soraga positioned himself in the penalty area and took a while to move. When he decided to “run” to the ball, he chose to do it as slowly as possible, with very short steps.

Halfway there, another stop. Expectation. A jump in place and another slow “run” to the ball before it hits the goal. Despite blowing the nets, his team, Ryutsu Keizai HS, was defeated on penalties.

To top it off, yesterday (31), the Takagawa Gakuen claimed another victim with his “cirandinha”. The victim of the time was Okayama Gakugeikan, this time, however, the goal only came out in the complement of the play. Just kidding!